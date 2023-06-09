Consumption of Oleic Acid is Increased by 3.1% CAGR: Fact.MR Study

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The global oleic acid market is set to be valued at US$ 317.8 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2033.

The demand for natural products in cosmetics and personal care products has increased significantly. This is likely to boost the demand for oleic acid in the coming years. Oleic acid is widely employed in the manufacture of lotions, lipsticks, creams, and moisturizers.

Oleic acid is widely used in other end-use industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. A significant rise in expenditure on cosmetics by women and an increase in consumption of grooming products for men are anticipated to propel the demand for oleic acid in the personal care industry. Oleic acid has anti-inflammatory properties which have become a popular ingredient in skin care products. Increasing demand for natural oil and fatty acid, especially in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry is likely to drive the oleic acid market in the forecast period.

Wide applications of oleic acid in the chemical industry to lift the market. It is used as an intermediate, emulsifier, detergent, release agent, surfactant, protective coating, lubricant, and epoxy resin to bolster the demand for oleic acid.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global oleic acid market is projected to grow at 3.1% CAGR and reach US$ 431.3 million by 2033

The market witnessed a 2.0% CAGR between 2018 to 2022

North America is likely to represent 31.3% of the oleic acid market share

Europe oleic acid market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% in the forecast period

China’s oleic acid market is set to grow at a CAGR of 3.4%

Prominent manufacturers of oleic acid are Eastman Chemical Company, Berg + Schmidt, VVF LLC., Klk Oleo Sdn. Bhd., Emery Oleo Chemicals, Wilmar International, and Oleon N.V.

“Growing Demand from Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics & Personal Care Industries to Create High Demand for Oleic Acid,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Strategies

Manufacturers are looking for strategic partnerships with cosmetics players where demand for oleic acid is increasing as natural products are gaining popularity in the cosmetics market. Some of the leading market players in the oleic acid market are investing heavily in research & development activities for finding out the potential use of oleic acid and to maintain a significant market share.

For instance, Clover Biopharmaceuticals has conducted trials with oleic acid as viable vaccine culture mediums for better stability.

Market Titans

Eastman Chemical Company

Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG

Croda International Plc

Godrej Industries (Chemicals)

Surfachem Group Ltd

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Univar Solutions Inc.

Emery Oleochemicals (M) Sdn Bhd

Wilmar International Limited

Oleon NV

White Group Public Co. Ltd.

KRATON Corporation

Win Rivers Technologies Inc.

Recochem Inc.

Workflow Optimization

By Origin :

Plant-based

Animal-based

By Grade :

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Technical Grade

By End-Use :

Food & Beverages

Textiles & Leather

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical Intermediates

Automotive

Paints & Coatings

Other End Uses

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the oleic acid market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of origin (plant-based, animal-based), grade (food grade, pharmaceutical grade, technical grade), end-use (oleic acid for food & beverages, textile & leather, cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceutical, chemical intermediate, automotive, paints & coatings, others), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

