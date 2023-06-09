Demand for Rotary Dryer is Anticipated to Reach US$ 2,064.3 Million by 2032-end: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Global rotary dryer market is expected to surpass the market valuation of US$ 2,064 million by 2032. Market share analysis of rotary dryer based on heating source segment and region is provided in a nutshell in the above image. Under the heating source segment, the natural gas/propane sub-segment dominates with 38.1%market share in 2022.

Continuous rotary dryer type has the highest demand and accounted for around 68% of market share. It has use case in diverse application across multitude end use. Continuous rotary dryer offers ease in automation and requires less floor area resulting to significantly reduce the operational cost.

The global rotary dryer market is fragmented in nature owing to the multiple regional manufacturers across East Asia, South Asia and Europe. Increasing penetration of regional players may hinder the equilibrium of market in coming years. However, growing end use industries are likely to uphold the demand trajectory of market over the assessment period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Electricity heating source is poised to grow with the ~5.9% CAGR and reach the market valuation of US$ 406.8 million by 2032

Direct heated rotary drum is poised to grow with the ~4.83% CAGR by the end of forecast period and reach the market value of US$ 1525.4 million in 2032

Chain & sprocket drive is poised to grow with around ~4.9% CAGR by the end of forecast period and reach the market value of US$ 573.1 million

15-30 m in drum length is having the highest demand and grow with around ~5.1% CAGR during the forecast period

1.5 -3 m as drum diameter is having the highest demand and grow with around ~4.3% CAGR during the forecast period

“The Sales for Rotary Dryer is Mounting due to the Widening Industrialization across the Globe which may Further Boost the Demand,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development

Tier-1 manufacturers across the globe are primarily focused towards the product advancement by integrating automation. Collaborating and acquiring regional players to widen their customer reach and mitigate the regional price clusters which may aid to acquire larger share of market over medium and long term forecast period.

There are less substitutes for rotary dryers. Whereas, conventional technology segment such as batch rotary dryers were used few decades back. High technological advancement and surging R&D expenditure is attributed to introduce new technologies in the market during the forecast period.

Rotary dryer manufacturers are ANDRITZ AG, Anivi Ingenieria SA, Applied Chemical Technology (ACT), Baker-Rullman Manufacturing, Boardman LLC, Changzhou Fanqun Drying Equipment Co. Ltd., Comessa, Drytech International, Economy Industrial, FEECO International, Inc., FLSmidth Inc, GEA Group, General Kinematics, Hazemag, Heyl Patterson Thermal Processing, KURIMOTO, LTD, Louisville Dryer Company, Metso Corporation, Mitchell Dryers Ltd., Schenck Process Holding GmbH, SWISS COMBI, The Onix Corporation, ThyssenKrupp AG and Westpro Machinery.

Market players have developed long term collaboration with end use industries in order to streamline the supply chain. Also, the tenders from government agencies are captured by leading players which are contracted for 4-5 years, involving installation, maintenance and replacement of rotary dryer. Leading players are constantly increasing their geographical presence through capturing local and region distributors across promising geographies.

In July. 2021 DTG Recycle, has announced the acquisition of Cascade Recycling’s assets for an undisclosed price. Cascade Recycling provides and services recycling containers and operates a recycling facility. In recycling facility rotary dryer is widely used.

In Sept. 2021, Atlas Copco strengthened its market presence in France by acquiring AEP, a Paris-based distributor of compressors and provider of service. This would increase company’s presence leading to consistency in demand

Major Stakeholders

ThyssenKrupp AG

GEA Group

ANDRITZ AG

FLSmidth Inc

Metso Outotec Corporation

KURIMOTO, LTD

Schenck Process Holding GmbH

Applied Chemical Technology (ACT)

Workflow Optimization

By Dryer Type : Batch Rotary Dryer Continuous Rotary Dryer

: By Drum Design : Single Shell Multi Shell Double Shell Triple Shell

: By Drum Diameter : Up to 1.5 M 1.5-3 M 3-6 M Above 6 M

: By Drum Length : Up to 15 m 15-30 m 30-50 m Above 50 m

By Capacity : Up to 10 Tons/hr 10-50 Tons/hr 50-100 Tons/hr 100-250 Tons/hr 250-500 Tons/hr Above 500 Tons/hr

By Drive Type : Chain & Sprocket Drive Gear & Pinion Drive Friction Drive Direct Drive

By Heating Type : Direct Heated Counter Current (Counter Flow) Co-Current Flow (Parallel Flow) Indirect Heat

By Heating Source : Fuel Oil Natural Gas/Propane Waste Heat Biogas Electricity

By Application : Aggregates Agricultural By-Products Animal Feeds Biomass Chemicals Fertilizers Minerals & Ores Plastic and Polymer Salts & Sugars Waste & Sewage Sludge Others Indirect Heat

By Material : Steel Carbon Steel Stainless Steel Abrasion Resistant (AR) Steel Specialist Alloys

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global rotary dryer market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of dryer type (batch rotary dryer, continuous rotary dryer), by drum design (single shell, multi shell (double shell, triple shell)), by drum diameter (up to 1.5 m, 1.5-3 m, 3-6 m, above 6 m), by drum length (up to 15 m, 15-30 m, 30-50 m, above 50 m), by capacity (up to 10 tons/hr, 10-50 tons/hr, 50-100 tons/hr, 100-250 tons/hr, 250-500 tons/hr, above 500 tons/hr), by drive type (chain & sprocket drive, gear & pinion drive, friction drive, direct drive), by heating type (direct heated (counter current or counter flow, co-current flow or parallel flow), indirect heat), by heating source (fuel oil, natural gas/propane, waste heat, biogas, electricity), by application (aggregates, agricultural by-products, animal feeds, biomass, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals & ores, plastic and polymer, salts & sugars, waste & sewage sludge, others), by material (steel (carbon steel, stainless steel, abrasion resistant steel), specialist alloys) across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

