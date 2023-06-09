Sales Of Automotive Fog Lights Increasing At A CAGR Of 8.1% By 2030

The global market for vehicle fog lights is currently valued at US$ 3.8 billion and is expected to grow to US$ 7.1 billion by the end of 2030, with a CAGR of 8.1% over the subsequent eight years. A significant portion of the global market is expected to be accounted for by Asia Pacific, primarily because of the region’s expanding automotive manufacturing industry and rising vehicle sales.
The offer in this section includes a variety of opportunities, such as the ability to manufacture goods and provide retail, wholesale, and exhibiting services. The researchers at Fact.MR have used extensive rounds of both necessary and optional research to arrive at various estimations and projections for the demand for automotive fog lights at worldwide and provincial levels.
The examiners have utilized various vast conspicuous business knowledge devices to unite realities, figures, and market information into income assessments and projections in the Market.
Key partners in the Market including industry players, policymakers, and financial backers in different nations have been persistently realigning their systems and ways to deal with carry out them to take advantage of new open doors. Numerous lately have updated their procedures to stay coordinated in the setting of overall disturbances brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Key Segments in Automotive Fog Light Industry Research
- By Type :
- Halogen
- Xenon
- HID
- LED
- By Vehicle Type :
- Passenger Vehicles
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
- By Sales Channel :
- OEMs
- Aftermarket
- By Region :
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
Market Players: –
- OSRAM Light AG
- Lex-N-Gate Corporation
- Phoenix Lamps Limited
- Guangzhou Led auto Company Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Royal Philips Electronics
- General Electric
- Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
- HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.
- Valeo SA
- ZKW Group
- Hyundai Mobis
Regional analysis includes
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)
- EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe
- CIS & Russia
- Japan
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)
Competitive Landscape
Top companies in the automotive fog light market are anticipated to focus on the expansion of their business scope through new deals that expand their distribution and sales network.
- In April 2022, ZKW Group, a leading name in the automotive lighting systems industry, announced a new deal with Tata Motors’ Jaguar Land Rover to supply new headlights. Through this deal, ZKW will supply a lighting system developed and manufactured in Austria and is also expected to continue the supply of fog lights to Tata Motors’ Jaguar Land Rover.
