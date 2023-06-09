Global Demand For LAN Cables Is Expected To Surge At A CAGR Of 13.5% From 2033

Rockville, US, 2023-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The Local Area Network Cable Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Local Area Network Cable demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Local Area Network Cable market outlook across the globe.

170 page market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Local Area Network Cable market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of various end-use segments

The global local area network (LAN) cable market is valued at US$ 14.3 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to climb to US$ 51 billion by 2033, increasing at a significant CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Key Companies Profiled

Black Box Corporation

Fiberstore

Otscable.com Co. Ltd.

Infinite Electronics International Inc.

Belden Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Nexans Sa

Dba Primus Cable

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of key players in the LAN cable market, companies are participating in the rapid creation of new goods with improved features to strengthen their product portfolio and maintain a dominant position in the market. These players have taken strategies such as expansions, agreements, partnerships, and joint ventures.

The top three manufacturers of LAN cables control a majority of the revenue share in 2023 due to the market’s intense competition and concentration. Key market participants are Fujikura Ltd., Nexans, and Belden Inc. To have a competitive edge, market vendors concentrate on growing their clientele.

The announcement made by Nexans SA in September 2021 that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Centelsa, a premium Latin American cable manufacturer engaged in the production of cables for building and utility purposes. Government approval has also been secured by businesses for the introduction of items that can offer high speed and security.

February 2019: I-com introduced innovative black & white cat6 and flat cat5e Ethernet cables to address the problem of bending in conventional round cables. These recently introduced cables have moulded RI 45 local area network cable connectors over them and allow uninterrupted transmission in small locations.

HYPERTE and Black Box formed a distribution agreement in November 2019 to give their dealers and installers access to their customers in the United Kingdom and Ireland. By putting this arrangement into action, black box firms were able to offer technical backing, resources, and expedite delivery. Also, this deal provided a strong value proposal for expansion in the public and commercial sectors globally.

LAN Cables Industry Research Segmentation

· By Type :

CAT 6 Cables

CAT 6A Cables

CAT 7 Cables

CAT 5E Cables

CAT 5 Cables

· By Application :

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

· By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific & China

Middle East & Africa

