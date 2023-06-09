Global Sales of E-Prescribing Systems Are Projected to Reach US$ 15.49 Billion by 2033

The global e-Prescription systems market stands at US$ 2.96 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 15.49 billion by 2033, surging ahead at a CAGR of 18% during the next 10 years.

Electronic prescribing (e-Prescribing) solutions are widely preferred to avoid mistakes such as fewer or no medication errors as they are handwritten and not phoned-in prescriptions, high patient safety concerns, and lower risk of getting lost or misplaced.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7985?SP

Key findings of the E-Prescription Systems market study:

Regional breakdown of the E-Prescription Systems market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by E-Prescription Systems vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the E-Prescription Systems market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global E-Prescription Systems market.

Winning Strategy

Key market players are focusing on providing innovative solutions to maintain their market position, as the competitiveness is increasing due to the factors such as the increasing patient safety concerns, the need to reduce medication errors, ongoing demand for cost-saving measures, and better quality healthcare solutions.

Leading companies are also concentrating on emerging markets to increase revenue because those markets have lower levels of competition.

FDB (First Databank, Inc.) introduced FDB Vela in March 2022, a brand-new, cloud-native e-Prescribing network that facilitates the smooth exchange of crucial medication prescription data, benefits verification, and clinical decision assistance between practitioners, payers, drug stores, and other constituents.

Kantar Health, a branch of Kantar Group, will be purchased by Cerner Corporation in April 2021 for a cash value of USD 375 million. The combination of Cerner’s robust real-world data (RWD) and technology collection with Kantar Health’s deep life sciences knowledge is anticipated to boost innovation in life sciences research and enhance patient outcomes throughout the globe.

Competitive Landscape

Epic Systems Corporation is one of the top companies in the e-Prescribing systems market, which specialises in interoperable technologies and focuses particularly on the requirements of healthcare organisations. In comparison to any of its rivals in this market, the organisation is renowned for having numerous secured contracts with small to major hospitals. Hospital conglomerates such as Johns Hopkins Health System, Vanderbilt Health System, Duke University Health System, UNC Health Care, and University of Utah Health Care are among its clientele.

In August 2021, Meddo, an Indian start-up operating a digital outpatient care platform, paid cash and stock to acquire Doxper, another start-up. The acquisition is anticipated to increase Meddo’s monthly patient base by between 300,000 and 400,000. Within the next 12 to 15 months, the purchase also plans to remodel 1,000 additional clinics in India’s premier areas.

Key Companies Profiled

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Change Healthcare Inc.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI)

DrFirst, Inc.

eClinicalWorks LLC

Epic Systems Corporation

GE Healthcare

Greenway Health LLC

Henry Schein, Inc.

MEDITECH

Practice Fusion, Inc.

Key Segments of e-Prescription Systems Industry Research:

· By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

· Type of System:

Standalone e-Prescribing Systems

Integrated e-Prescribing Systems

· By Delivery Mode:

Cloud-based

Web-based

On-premise

· By End User:

Hospitals

Office-based Physicians

Pharmacies, Clinics

· By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7985

Queries addressed in the E-Prescription Systems market report:

Why are the E-Prescription Systems market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global E-Prescription Systems market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the E-Prescription Systems market?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global E-Prescription Systems market?

Why choose Fact.MR?

Reports published by Fact.MR are a result of the combination of our experts and digital technologies. We thrive to provide innovative business solutions to the clients as well as tailor the reports aligning with the clients’ requisites. Our analysts perform comprehensive research to offer ins and outs of the current market situation. Clients across various time zones tend to utilize our 24/7 service availability.