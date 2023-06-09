Worldwide Demand for Lensometers Is to Reach US$ 514.1 Million by 2033

The global lensometers market exhibited a CAGR of 3.9% from 2018 to 2022. The market has reached a valuation of US$ 312.6 million in 2023 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 5.1% to climb to US$ 514.1 million by the end of 2033. Revenue from lensometer sales accounted for more than 9% share of the global ophthalmic diagnostic and monitoring market in 2022.

A lensometer provides better care of lenses and eliminates human error and discrepancies. With the help of these devices, ophthalmologists can record all the information on a screen in real time and print it out digitally.

Growth of this regional market is attributed to the rising geriatric population, increasing eye problems, rising demand for eyeglasses, and increasing eye surgeries in the region. These are some of the factors expected to boost the market during the forecast period. For example, visual sharpness deteriorates naturally in older people, starting with the loss of reading acuity or presbyopia and progressing to clouding of the lens of the eye or cataracts.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent lensometer manufacturers are Topcon Corporation, Tomey Corporation, Haag Streit AG, Nidek Co Ltd, Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co KG, Carl Zeiss AG, and Welch Allyn Inc., Welch Allyn Inc., Essilor Instruments USA, Luneau Technology USA, Ningbo FLO Optical, Reichert, Rexxam, Righton, Takagi, and Shanghai JingLian Group.

Leading industry players are involved in the design and manufacture of lensometers that exceed industry standards. Connected devices and the Internet of Things are new developments that are expected to drive the market in the future. Manufacturers are developing error-free lensometers to better serve both customers and users.

Some of the Industry developments are :

In March 2022, Topcon Healthcare introduced SOLOS as an automated lens analyzer. It is a multifunctional instrument used to simplify the workflow by combining a full range spectrometer with a fully automated instrument. The company introduced this analyzer to support its growth in the global market.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of lensometers positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Lensometers Industry Research:

· By Product Type :

Continuous Display Lensometers

Digital Display Lensometers

· By Operation :

Manual Lensometers

Automatic Lensometers

· By End User :

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinic

Academic and Research Institutes

Optical Stores

· By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

