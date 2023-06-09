Automotive HVAC Market Value for Automotive HVAC Is US$ 68.20 Billion by 2032

The automotive HVAC market was valued at US$ 43.38 Billion in 2022, and it is expected to reach a value of US$ 68.2 Billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

The automotive goods and supply chain market were drastically impacted by the pandemic. Travel restrictions and lockdowns resulted in a slowdown in the demand and sales of passenger vehicles, which directly affected the HVAC market.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2484?SP

The automotive goods and supply chain market were severely impacted by the pandemic. Travel restrictions and lockdowns resulted in a slowdown in the demand and sales of passenger vehicles, which directly affected the HVAC market. However, after the pandemic; industry operations, and workforce for infotainment manufacturing companies have regained pace. Earlier, the use of automotive HVAC systems was considered a luxury and a special feature, and not all automobiles were fitted with HVAC. Now it is an inbuilt feature in every automobile owing to the basic automotive safety and comfort standards accepted globally.

Key findings of the Automotive HVAC market study:

Regional breakdown of the Automotive HVAC market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Automotive HVAC vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Automotive HVAC market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Automotive HVAC market.

Market Competition:

Vendors and contractors in the automotive HVAC market are concentrating on launching new products with advanced features to gain a competitive edge in the market, also the vendors are highly focused on strategies of mergers and collaborations.

In 2015, Mahle Group acquired Delphi Automotive’s thermal business to expand its market penetration and product offering. Delphi Automotive was recognized as top five industry players and this acquisition has poised to give a competitive edge to Mahle Group over other competitors.

According to Fact.MR’s market research analysis, innovations as well as product development have been prominent developments related to HVAC in recent years.

Key Segments Profiled in the Report:

By Type :

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

· By Technology :

Manual

Automatic

By Component :

Evaporator

Compressor

Condenser

Receiver/Drier

Expansion Device

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the automotive HVAC market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study indulges essential insights on the market on the basis of vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle), technology (manual and automatic), and component (evaporator, condenser, receiver/drier and expansion device) across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa).

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2484

Queries addressed in the Automotive HVAC market report:

Why are the Automotive HVAC market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Automotive HVAC market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Automotive HVAC market?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Automotive HVAC market?

Why choose Fact.MR?

Reports published by Fact.MR are a result of the combination of our experts and digital technologies. We thrive to provide innovative business solutions to the clients as well as tailor the reports aligning with the clients’ requisites. Our analysts perform comprehensive research to offer ins and outs of the current market situation. Clients across various time zones tend to utilize our 24/7 service availability.