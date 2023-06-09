Outdoor Warning Sirens Market to Reach US$ 206 Mn Through 2030; Production Disruptions to Cause Sales to Slide Sharply During Covid-19

The global outdoor warning sirens market is set to surpass a valuation of US$ 159.4 million in 2022 and further grow at a CAGR of 3.4% to reach 222.8 million by the end of 2032.

The outdoor warning sirens market is expected to grow sluggishly to a valuation of US$ 206 Mn during the assessment period between 2020 to 2030. The Fact.MR report says that extensive lockdown measures, suspension of manufacturing activities, and trade restrictions during the covid-19 pandemic, are all having a negative impact on the outdoor warning siren market in the short term. Recovery is likely to be gradual as economic uncertainty from the pandemic is expected to continue in the near future.

Segmentation of Outdoor Warning Siren Industry Research

By Coverage Pattern: Directional Rotating Omni-directional

By Source: Mechanical Electromechanical Electronic

By Range: Below 2500 Feet 2500-5000 Feet Above 5000 Feet

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East and Africa



Outdoor Warning Sirens Market – Important Takeaways

Omni-directional variants of outdoor warning sirens are increasingly replacing rotational alternatives, driven by superior warning amplification, and lower maintenance requirements.

Cloud based siren systems are gaining popularity, owing to remote upgrades, and wider range of product functionality.

North America is a major consumer of outdoor warning sirens, driven by frequent incidences of natural disasters, and higher government investments.

Outdoor Warning Sirens Market – Driving Factors

Growing numbers and frequency of natural disasters on a global scale are a primary factor driving demand for outdoor warning sirens.

Strict workplace safety regulations imposed by government bodies bolster adoption rates.

Outdoor Warning Sirens Market – Leading Constraints

High costs associated with purchase and installation of outdoor warning sirens holds back sales.

Data security issues and false positive warnings are continuing challenges for manufacturers.

Anticipated Market Impact by Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak is negatively influencing the outdoor warning siren market. Disruption of production and testing activities during the pandemic has reduced demand in the near term. Concerns of the contagion spreading amid the workforce in the industry is a key challenge for manufacturers. Also, governments are increasingly redirecting resources towards handling the pandemic, which limits budgets of local administrations towards the installation of new outdoor warning sirens, hurting short term market prospects.

