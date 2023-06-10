Demand for Optical Preclinical Imaging Surges as Demand for Non-Invasive Small Animal Imaging Techniques Rises: Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The global optical preclinical imaging market is valued at US$ 612 million in 2023. Global sales of optical preclinical imaging devices are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2033.

In animal studies for the development of drugs, optical preclinical imaging technologies are employed. Monitoring the therapy response for early signs of efficacy also involves optical preclinical imaging. In-vivo imaging technology advancements give researchers a chance to quantitatively examine disease at the molecular level.

With the use of in-vivo imaging, preclinical studies on animal models may be quickly and directly applied to clinical research in humans. This bridges the gap between in-vitro exploratory and in-vivo clinical research. In-vivo preclinical imaging is mostly used to treat diseases related to cancer, autoimmune disorders, neurological conditions, and cardiovascular problems.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8379?AS

The introduction of several fresh and technologically sophisticated medical equipment, medical imaging devices, and pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical goods shows that the healthcare business is growing healthily, despite the extreme political and economic uncertainties happening across the world. Preclinical imaging and new variations of in-vivo preclinical imaging have been developed to evaluate new methods for revealing disease genesis, disease progression, and metastasis & progression of cancers.

North America currently dominates the global market due to the presence of well-established pharma and biotech industries. With the existence of the most prominent research facilities and medicine manufacturing sector, demand for optical preclinical imaging devices is increasing rapidly in Europe.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global optical preclinical imaging devices market is expected to reach US$ 1.14 billion by the year 2033.

The market in China is predicted to expand at a massive CAGR of 10% during the projected period.

Demand for bioluminescence/fluorescence imaging systems is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.5% during the next 10 years.

Sales of optical preclinical imaging solutions in Canada are anticipated to evolve at a 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

“Rising prevalence of chronic disorders & infectious diseases across the world are boosting the demand for optical preclinical imaging solutions,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Report Attributes Details Optical Preclinical Imaging Market Size (2023E) US$ 612 Million Forecasted Market Value (2033F) US$ 1.14 Billion Global Market Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 6.5% CAGR No. of Pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 227 Figures

Key Market Developments

The Velocity MRI System was introduced by Fujifilm in November 2021 at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) meeting. Using cutting-edge technologies, open MRI’s clinical and comfort advantages are combined with a high-performance and high-field scanner.

Kawasaki Medical University, a research hub for cutting-edge medical services and technology in Yokohama, Japan, established the country’s first ultra-high resolution E-class system for preclinical imaging in 2019.

Eminent Players

BioTek Instruments, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Magnetic Insight, Inc.

MBF Bioscience

Mediso Ltd.

MILabs B.V.

Miltenyi Biotec

MR Solutions

PerkinElmer, Inc.

TriFoil Imaging

Vieworks Co., Ltd.

Key Segments of Optical Preclinical Imaging Industry Research

By Modality : Bioluminescence/Fluorescence Imaging Systems Standalone Fluorescence Imaging Systems Optical + X-ray/Optical + CT

By Reagent : Bioluminescent Imaging Reagents Fluorescent Imaging Reagents

By Application : Research & Development Drug Discovery

By End User : Pharma & Biotech Companies Research Institutes

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global optical preclinical imaging market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of modality (bioluminescence/fluorescence imaging systems, standalone fluorescence imaging systems, optical + X-ray/optical + CT), reagent (bioluminescent imaging reagents, fluorescent imaging reagents), application (research & development, drug discovery), and end user (pharma & biotech companies, research institutes), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Get Full Access of Complete Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8379

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Email : sales@factmr.com