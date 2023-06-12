Cybersecurity in the Age of Communication Technology

TOKYO, 2023-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Every day, professionals and individuals rely on technology to manage routines, from banking and working to shopping and socialising . And while technology has undoubtedly made work, play, and learning easier and more connected, it has also opened a new world of potential dangers. Just like how this introductory text was generated by an AI chatbot, the cybersecurity landscape has become more sophisticated and dangerous.

Now back to the human side of the conversation. With the rise of the internet, smartphones, and other connected devices, the risk of financial fraud, data breaches, and ransomware attacks has increased significantly. Japan, like many other countries, has been dealing with critical cybersecurity issues in recent years and is paving the way by developing initiatives to minimise threats.

One of the critical issues in cybersecurity is the vulnerability of connected devices. Internet of Things (IoT) devices, such as smart home appliances, wearables, and medical devices, are often poorly secured and can be easily compromised. Cybercriminals can use these devices as entry points to access sensitive data and other connected systems.

Additionally, as Japan continues to roll out 5G networks, the high-speed and low-latency nature of these networks means that there will be more connected devices and more data being transmitted. This creates a larger attack surface for cybercriminals to exploit, and they can use this to launch attacks such as Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, which can take down an entire network.

To address these critical cybersecurity issues, the Japanese government has implemented regulations that require manufacturers to implement protective measures such as firewalls, encryption, and intrusion detection systems. Several institutions are also working on the development of next-generation communication technology, including the sixth-generation wireless network, which will have improved security features.

In light of these challenges, COMNEXT, the international exhibition on next-generation communication technologies, is hosting an event to discuss cybersecurity issues surrounding technologies such as 6G, Private 5G, IoT, and more.

Hear from industry leaders from CTOne Inc., a global 5G cybersecurity company, as they introduce security threats foreseen by enterprise 5G users and effective countermeasures and solutions through reference cases. Also discover how Rakuten Mobile’s “Open RAN” is creating an open and secure 5G network.

Join the first COMNEXT on June 28–30, 2023, at the Tokyo Big Sight in Japan. Visit the official website to register and for more details (cbw-expo.jp).