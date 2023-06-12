Open Heaven Elderly Care LLC Announces Launch of Private Sitting Services

Oxford, AL, 2023-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Today, Open Heaven Elderly Care LLC (OHEC) launches its comprehensive private sitting services for elderly individuals in need of additional help and care. The services offered by Open heaven EC are unique and provide comfort, companionship, and support for elderly individuals who may have difficulty with mobility or other daily tasks that require assistance.

The mission is to create a safe and supportive living environment where elderly individuals can enjoy their remaining years with dignity and independence. With the launch of this new service, We aim to bring more joy, stability, and peace into the lives of those needing a little extra help.

Why do you need Private Sitting services?

“At Open Heaven Elderly Care LLC, we understand that each individual’s needs are unique and there is no one size fits all approach when it comes to taking care of our elderly friends. Our team is dedicated to providing quality care that allows them to remain as independent as possible while still having the support they need,” said Vontella Truss(Nikki), owner of Open Heaven Elderly Care LLC.

With experienced and dedicated caregivers who specialize in elder care services, Open Heaven provides personalized attention tailored to each individual’s specific needs so they can remain healthy in their own home with safety monitoring systems, social engagements, nutritious meal preparation, transportation assistance, and much more.

For more information about Open Heaven Elderly Care’s private sitting services, please visit the official website: https://www.openheavenelderlycarellc.com/

ABOUT

Open Heaven Elderly Care LLC is a private sitting service dedicated to providing compassionate, quality care for elderly individuals in the comfort of their own homes. Our experienced and qualified caregivers specialize in providing personalized attention and support to seniors.

We provide various services including meal preparation, errand-running, medication reminders, bathing assistance, grooming/dressing assistance, etc.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Phone: 205 277 7941

Email: ohec@openheavenelderlycarellc.com

PO Box 3051 Oxford, AL 36203