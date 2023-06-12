Liquid Makeup Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects 2030

Liquid Makeup Industry Overview

The global liquid makeup market size was estimated at USD 7.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%from 2022 to 2030.

The market’s growth is reliant upon the global consumer trend toward well-being. Additionally, the global market is being driven by the changing consumer behavior patterns for beauty and personal care. The global liquid makeup supply chain and distribution channel were disrupted by the COVID-19, which resulted in the closure of salons and their services, worldwide. The pandemic caused a significant shift in consumer purchasing priorities. Personal health and sustainable development are now at the forefront of buyers’ minds, especially when it comes to cosmetic purchases.

In addition, vegan cosmetics are more popular than ever, and demand for organic, convenient, and sustainably made products is rising. Consumers are making purchasing decisions, based on sustainability and are adopting products with organically sourced ingredients, which have caused a significant shift in consumer expectations.

The demand for liquid makeup products is increasing, due to the growing disposable income of the consumers. The liquid makeup market is dominated by the foundation segment, particularly among millennials (18 to 34 years old), a generation that is keenly conscious of environmental and social concerns.

Foundation witnesses high popularity among consumers, due to its benefits and easy adaptability with serums and toners. Thus, the market penetration of the foundation is higher than other types of liquid makeup. The advent of e-commerce channels has made liquid makeup accessible to consumers across several parts of the world.

As a result of increased internet usage and growing consumer preference for shopping apps, major market participants are rapidly building e-commerce websites in huge attractive areas. Along with discounts and unique deals, online brands provide benefits to those who join their online community. In 2020, Arianna Grande, an American Singer launched her new line of cosmetic brand R.E.M Beauty on Instagram- The product line includes, lip stain markers and liquid eye shadows.

Apart from women, male consumers worldwide are showing interest in beauty & cosmetics. Brands are acknowledging this trend and investing in efforts to increase inclusivity for this group. For instance, Perfect Diary, a popular C-beauty (China beauty) brand, launched its first male beauty products in July 2020 after announcing a collaboration with the National Gymnastics Team to produce a line of men’s products.

This marks their first entry into the market for men’s care products. While the growth and potential of the male beauty market in the UK are on the rise, China and Korea pioneered the beauty trend, which spread to the rest of the world. Korea has surpassed the U.S. as the world’s “largest male spender” on skincare and other Korean beauty products. This is owing to the changing society, and an increasing number of people are embracing gender neutrality, feminine expressions, and new definitions of masculinity.

Market Share Insights

February 2022: Fenty Beauty launched its new range of refillable lipsticks; lip luminizer, liquid highlighter, and the new mini pro filter soft matte foundation.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global liquid makeup market include

Shiseido Co., Ltd.

FENTY BEAUTY

Benefit Cosmetics LLC

Estée Lauder Inc

Dior

L’Oréal Paris

The Avon Company

KIKO USA, Inc.

HUDA BEAUTY

