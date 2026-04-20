K Touch Of Glam Recognised as a Leading Makeup Artist in Southeast London

London, UK – K Touch Of Glam is proud to be recognised as a leading makeup artist in Southeast London, offering high-quality beauty services for weddings, special occasions, and events.

With a strong focus on client satisfaction, K Touch Of Glam provides expert bridal makeup, wedding hair and makeup, and professional makeup artistry tailored to each client’s unique style.

Trusted Bridal Makeup Artist in Southeast London

K Touch Of Glam has become a trusted bridal makeup artist in Southeast, known for creating elegant, natural, and long-lasting looks. Brides rely on the brand for flawless results that enhance natural beauty and photograph beautifully.

From soft glam to full bridal transformation, each service is personalised to match skin tone, outfit, and wedding theme.

Professional Makeup and Hair Services

As a leading freelance makeup artist in Southeast London, K Touch Of Glam offers flexible and mobile services across London. Clients can enjoy professional makeup and hair services at their home, hotel, or venue.

Key services include:

Bridal makeup artist

Wedding hair and makeup

Makeup artist and hair stylist

Special occasion makeup artist

Spray tan services

Each session is designed to be smooth, relaxing, and efficient.

Why K Touch Of Glam Stands Out

K Touch Of Glam is known for attention to detail, hygiene standards, and premium product use. The brand uses high-end makeup products to ensure long-lasting results suitable for weddings and events.

Clients value the friendly approach and personalised service, making every appointment comfortable and stress-free.

Serving Southeast London and Surrounding Areas

K Touch Of Glam proudly serves clients across Southeast London and Greater London, building a strong reputation as a reliable and skilled makeup artist in London.

The brand continues to grow as more clients seek professional, on-location beauty services for important occasions.

Book a Makeup Artist in Southeast London

Clients looking for a professional makeup artist in Southeast London can visit the official website to learn more or make a booking:

https://ktouchofglam.com/

About K Touch Of Glam

K Touch Of Glam is a London-based makeup artist and hair stylist specialising in bridal, wedding, and special occasion makeup. The brand is dedicated to delivering high-quality beauty services with a focus on elegance, precision, and client satisfaction.

Contact Information

Call:

07539068360

Mail:

ktouchofglam@gmail.com