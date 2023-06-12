Burn Care Centers Market Revenue Opportunities, and Outlook 2030

Burn Care Centers Industry Overview

The global burn care centers market size was valued at USD 23.2 billion in 2022 and is likely to witness a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030.

The increasing incidence of trauma cases, globally and the hospitalizations related to these are the primary drivers for the market. The high risk of morbidity and mortality related to burn cases is another key factor responsible for the growth of the market. A paper published in Research Square listed the total number of cases, on a global level came up to nearly 8.3 million incidences, also resulting in 111,292 casualties in 2019. According to WHO, the majority of deaths occur in low-middle income countries. In India, over 1 million cases of moderate to severe burns are recorded each year.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Burn Care Centers Market

Burns occur when the skin and/or other tissues are affected by coming in contact with hot liquids or solids or flames, called as scalds, contact or flame burns, respectively. According to CDC, burn injuries or accidents are one of the leading causes of home casualties. American Burn Association states that over 40% of all cases coming to treatment facilities are due to fire and flame burns. More than 30% of all the admissions in the facilities are caused by wet or moist heat scalding. The annual cost of care for patients costs hundreds of millions of USD per year. Burns result in permanent deformities, emotional trauma, and other socioeconomic factors which end up costing more in developing countries.

CDC estimates the cost of injuries to be more than USD 7 billion, annually, in which the majority share of over 60% is represented by the male population. Fatal injuries cost over USD 3 billion. Even though the total number of injuries and fatalities due to fires has gone down, but the cost of care and treatment has risen significantly. There have been constant advancements in treatment solutions to improve patient outcomes and wound management. These injuries are better-taken care of at specialized treatment facilities, which is the key driving force responsible for the growth of the market for burn care centers.

According to the recent National Burn Repository Update in 2019, across all categories except for ages above 80, the male patient population and admission were much higher compared to the female patient population. The pediatric age group (1-16 years) accounted for 22.5% of the total caseload. The two most common causes were fire/flame and scalds, accounting for over 72% of the total cases. The interventions in treatment facilities have improved over the years, and the infections and fatalities arising from burns have also decreased in lieu that.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of cases decreased overall, the reduction was due to imposed lockdowns, which reduced the incidence of workplace injuries. The injuries related to accidents were reported but in lesser numbers. Furthermore, healthcare facilities and treatment centers had to undergo infrastructural transformations to accommodate Covid-19 treatment practices which impacted the visits and procedural volume. The focus on the treatment of COVID-19 cases took precedence over burns which did not require hospitalizations, thus there was a fall in terms annual global market revenues.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Outpatient Rehabilitation Centers Market – The global outpatient rehabilitation centers market size was valued at USD 79.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.09% from 2022 to 2030.

– The global outpatient rehabilitation centers market size was valued at USD 79.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.09% from 2022 to 2030. Trauma Care Centers Market – The global trauma care centers market size was valued at USD 15.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.53% from 2023 to 2030.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global burn care centers market include

LAC+USC Medical Burn Center

Weill Cornell Medicine William Randolph Hearst Burn Center

Temple University Hospital Adult Burn Center

Parkland Memorial Hospital Regional Burn Center

Medstar Washington Hospital Center

UMC Lions Burn Center

Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America

Pediatric Burn Care Center (The General Hospital Corporation)

University of Rochester Medical Center

Chelsea & Westminster Hospital

Barnabas Burn Center

National Burns Center

Order a free sample PDF of the Burn Care Centers Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.