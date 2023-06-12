Revolutionary Advances in After Sun Care Products Unveiled, Redefining Market Landscape

The after sun care products market has experienced significant growth in recent years as awareness about sun protection and skincare has increased. After sun care products are designed to soothe and nourish the skin after exposure to the sun, providing relief from sunburn, dehydration, and other skin-related issues caused by prolonged sun exposure. These products typically contain ingredients like aloe vera, cucumber extract, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid, which help to hydrate and moisturize the skin, reduce inflammation, and promote skin repair.

The demand for after sun care products is driven by factors such as the rising incidence of skin cancer and sun-related skin damage, changing consumer preferences towards natural and organic products, and the growing popularity of outdoor recreational activities. Additionally, the increasing awareness about the harmful effects of UV radiation and the importance of sun protection has led to a greater emphasis on post-sun care. Manufacturers in the market are focusing on product innovation, incorporating advanced formulations, and utilizing sustainable packaging materials to meet the evolving consumer demands. The market offers a wide range of after sun care products, including creams, lotions, gels, sprays, and masks, catering to different skin types and preferences

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The fundamental approach of manufacturers is to offer products that are natural and organic, and, as such, companies are collaborating with local players providing organic products in respective regions to meet this demand.

The U.S. is expected to account for more than 84% of the North American market in 2021, sustained by high consumer consciousness regarding after sun care products.

According to Fact.MR analysis, China is expected to account for more than 46% of the Asia Pacific share in 2021, driven by easy accessibility of raw materials.

The U.K. is a prominent market in Europe, accounting for 24% value share in 2021, sustained by high attractiveness of skincare products.

North America holds 25.8% of the market share in 2021, on the back of strong demand from females for after sun care products.

Gels & scrubs reflect 8.8%% of the market in 2021, and are estimated to account for US$ 217.7 in value by 2021-end.

Competitive Landscape

Rising awareness about healthy skin is fuelling demand for natural and organic after sun care products. These factors are creating lucrative growth opportunities for new and existing players.

Furthermore, this are encouraging market players to launch products enriched with all essential vitamins and minerals. Natural after sun care products are incorporated with several essential SPFs required to make the skin healthier.

In Jan 2020, Natura & Co., a Brazilian beauty company, announced the acquisition of Avon Products for a value more than US$ 2 Bn.

Key Companies Profiled

L’Oréal S.A.

Natura &Co

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Avon Products, Inc.

Kao Corporation, Shiseido Co. Ltd

The Procter & Gamble Company

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Unilever PLC

Christian Dior SE

Others

Products Industry Research Categories:

Product: Creams and Lotions Cleansers and Foaming Essential Oils Gel & Scrubs Other Products

Source: Conventional Sun Care Products Natural and Organic Sun Care Products

End User: Sun Care Products for Males Sun Care Products for Females

Sales Channel: Modern Trade Convenience Stores Departmental Stores Drug Store Online Stores Other Sales Channels



Crucial insights in the After Sun Care Products Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the After Sun Care Products Market Basic overview of the After Sun Care Products Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each After Sun Care Products Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of After Sun Care Products Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to After Sun Care Products Market stakeholders.

