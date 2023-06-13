Windproof Fabrics Market is Expected to Reach US$ 2,388.9 Million by the end of 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The market for windproof textiles is predicted to be worth US$ 1,452.1 million in 2023 and to reach US$ 2,388.9 million by the end of 2033 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Fabrics that are windproof are either woven very tightly or treated with a coating to make them windproof. The creation of weather-protective clothing makes use of breathable, windproof textiles.

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Windproof fabrics. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Key findings of the Windproof fabrics study:

Regional breakdown of the Windproof fabrics based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Windproof fabrics vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Windproof fabrics to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Windproof fabrics.

Competitive Dashboard

Prominent windproof fabrics manufacturers are ITTTAI Sportive Fabrics, SAMURAI, Shaoxing Huinan Textile Co., Ltd, SINGTEX, TEPASTEX, Twin Dragon Industrial (TDI), W. L. Gore & Associates, Jic Sports International, Klopman International, Páramo Ltd, and Polartec.

Manufacturers of windproof fabrics are focusing on increasing their production capacity. Market players are investing in research and development to enhance the properties of the windproof fabric and offer bio-based products to consumers.

Players are using a simplified 3-layer structure that offers amazing calmness and great breathability. Along with this, players are also focusing on developing bio-based membranes and coatings to provide windproofing properties to their fabric.

Polartec Shed Less Fleece, launched in February 2023, is a new milestone in its industry-leading efforts to reduce textile fiber fragment shedding. Shed Less is a process that combines yarn construction, knitting, chemistry, and manufacturing to reduce home laundry fiber fragment shedding by an average of 85%.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of windproof fabrics positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Top Companies in Windproof fabrics

ITTTAI Sportive Fabrics

SAMURAI

Shaoxing Huinan Textile Co., Ltd

SINGTEX

W. L. Gore & Associates.

Jic Sports International

Industry Research

By Fabric Material : Nylon Nylon 1,6 Nylon 4,6 Nylon 6 Nylon 6,6 Polyester PET PCDT Others

By Fabric Weight: <100 gsm 100 gsm-200 gsm 200 gsm-300 gsm >300 gsm

By Windproofing Technology: Coatings Polymer / Synthetic Polyurethane based Neoprene based PVC based Bio-based Membrane based Calendering based

By Application: Apparel Top Wear Jackets Vests Others Bottom Wear Track Pants Shorts Others Raincoat Covers / Protectors Bag Lining Tent Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Queries addressed in the Windproof fabrics report:

Why are the Windproof fabrics players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Windproof fabrics?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Windproof fabrics?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Windproof fabrics?

