Revenue from the Sales of Industrial Fasteners to Account US$ 168.7 Billion by the end of 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The latest industry research by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global industrial market will enjoy a valuation of US$ 102.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast years (2022-2032). The market is projected to grow due the increasing use of vehicles, and thereby, high utilization of industrial fasteners.

Due to the rising demand from the transportation sector, particularly the automobile and railroad sectors, the market for industrial fasteners is expected to expand significantly. The automotive industry offers a diverse range of application scenarios, and each car uses between 50 and 90 kg of fasteners on average.

Download Sample Copy of This Report –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5679?AS



To create specifically adapted vehicle fasteners, several automakers are collaborating with coating and fastener producers.

For instance, Greeknote, a leading manufacturer of anti-corrosion coatings, has created G5K, which provides coating performance for at least 5,000 hours and eliminates the issue of hydrogen embrittlement on fasteners.

The automotive industry has experienced steady demand from emerging markets. Large oil & gas producing nations such as Russia and the U.S. have been constantly undertaking the cyclical maintenance of their refineries to produce highly marketable oil & gas products.

Short Term (2022 Q2 to 2025): Growing transportation, power generation, and automobile industries will positively impact industrial fasteners market growth.

Medium Term (2025-2028): China and the U.S. are projected to witness comparatively higher demand for industrial fasteners due to their large construction and automobile industries.

Long Term (2028-2032): Automation, as a result of Industry 4.0, will lead to some modifications in fasteners so that they can be adapted to end-use industries. Upgraded features such as compact size, vast work envelopes, high speed, accuracy.

From 2017 to 2021, the global market for industrial fasteners registered a CAGR of 2.1%. Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, predicts that the market will exhibit growth at 5.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global industrial fasteners market is projected to grow 1.6X and reach US$ 168.7 billion by 2032.

Between 2017 and 2021, the market exhibited 2.1% CAGR.

Under product type, bolts dominate the market with US$ 20.1 billion valuation in 2022.

The transportation segment is currently valued at US$ 23.1 billion.

Europe leads the global market with 26.9% share in 2021.

Segmentation of Industrial Fasteners Industry Research

By Material : Metal Steel Stainless Steel Alloy Steel Copper & its Alloys Aluminum Titanium Nickel & its Alloys Others Polymer

By Type : Screws Wood Screws Machine Screws Thread Cutting Machine Screws Sheet Metal Screws Self-Drilling Socket Screws Others Nuts Hexagon Nuts Flange Nuts Wing Nuts Kep Nuts Push Nuts Castle Nuts Coupling Nuts Pal Nuts Others Bolts Track Bolts Square Bolts Plow Bolts Round Bolts Lag Bolts Aircraft Bolts J-Bolts U-Bolts Shoulder Bolts Elevator Bolts HR Bolts HV Bolts Others Washers Lock Washers Structural Washers Others Anchors Dowel Pins

By Application : Chemical Industry Heat Exchangers Exhaust Systems Tanks and Vessels Processing Equipment Petrochemical Industry High Pressure Pumps & Vessels Pumping Stations Metering Pumps Others Transportation Railways Trains Infrastructure Marine Decks Tanks Ramps Bulkheads Others Automotive Power Generation & Transmission Renewable Onshore Electrical Equipment Turbines Motors Exhaust Systems Pumping Systems Storage Vessels Offshore Non-renewable Construction Precious Metal Mining Industrial Metal Mining Mining Agriculture Aerospace & Defense

By Sales Channel : Online Direct to Customer Third-Party Online Offline Authorized Distributors Garages & Workshops Specialty Stores

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia &Oceania Middle East & Africa



Market Development

The sales of different types of vehicles are also burgeoning. Industrial fasteners are used in several industries and they are of vital significance. Technological advancements in industrial fasteners that make them more durable, easy to use, and corrosion protective are making then highly preferred, creating consistency in demand.

Key players are hinging their emphasis on targeted expansions, strategic collaborations, and product launches in the market to substantially increase their market presence. Market players are on acquisition sprees and are majorly focusing on improving their geographic presence in untapped markets.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global industrial fasteners market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of material (metal (steel, stainless steel, alloy steel, copper & its alloys, aluminium, titanium, nickel & its alloys, others), plastic & polymer), type (screws (wood screws, machine screws, thread cutting machine screws, sheet metal screws, self-drilling, socket screws, others), nuts (hexagon nuts, flange nuts, wing nuts, kep nuts, push nuts, castle nuts, coupling nuts, pal nuts, others), bolts (track bolts, square bolts, plow bolts, round bolts, lag bolts, aircraft bolts, J-bolts, U-bolts, shoulder bolts, elevator bolts, HR bolts, HV bolts, others), washers (lock washers, structural washers, others), anchors, dowel pins), application (chemical industry (heat exchangers, exhaust systems, tanks & vessels, processing equipment), petrochemical industry (high pressure pumps & vessels, pumping stations, metering pumps, others), transportation (railways (trains, infrastructure), marine (decks, tanks, ramps, bulkheads, others), automotive), power generation & transmission (renewable (onshore (electrical equipment, turbines, motors, exhaust systems, pumping systems, storage vessels), offshore), non-renewable), construction (heavy-duty machines, construction vehicles), mining (precious metal mining, industrial metal mining), agriculture, aerospace & defence and others), and sales channel (online (direct to customer, third-party online), offline (authorized distributors, garages & workshops, specialty stores)), and key regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5679?AS

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Email : sales@factmr.com