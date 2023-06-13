Ammonium Thiosulfate Market to Hit US$ 802 Million by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Ammonium thiosulfate usage across the globe is anticipated to reach US$ 373 Mn in 2022. Furthermore, the market for ammonium thiosulfate is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2032 to reach US$ 802 Mn in value.

By the end of 2032, the ammonium thiosulfate fertiliser market is anticipated to be worth US$ 802 million, or about 2% of the total value of fertiliser sales worldwide. The consumption of ammonium thiosulfate is anticipated to rise over the next ten years at a CAGR of roughly 7.9%.Over the past ten years, there has been an upsurge in the use of ammonium thiosulfate (ATS) as a photographic salt, a leachate for mining, and a fertiliser for crops. According to predictions, increased maize production worldwide will increase demand for ammonium thiosulfate.

Competition Landscape:

Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc., Koch Nitrogen International Sarl, Kugler Co., Martin Midstream Partners, TIB Chemicals AG, Esseco Srl, PCI Nitrogen, and Shakti Chemicals are some of the major players in the powder ammonium thiosulfate market.

In October 2020, TIB Chemicals built new storage tanks for ATS (ammonium thiosulfate). Since TIB chemicals has been focusing on the efficient supply and distribution of ATS, the construction of storage tanks will enhance the company’s supply chain capabilities.

In May 2021, Koch Fertilizers announced building of ATS storage capacity of total 2 million gallons. This step has been undertaken to meet growing demand for ATS. Storage capacity built by Koch Fertilizer comes equipped with features such as internal coating and insulation. This will ensure adequate supply of ammonium thiosulfate, especially in the U.S. where production of corn has picked up record pace.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of top ammonium thiosulfate manufacturers positioned across regions, in addition to providing sales growth information, production capacity, and speculative production expansion, in the recently published report.

Key Segments of Ammonium Thiosulfate Industry Survey:

By Grade: Photographic Ammonium Thiosulfate Industrial Ammonium Thiosulfate

By End Use: Agriculture Herbicide Safeners Liquid Fertilizers for Arable Crops Corn Soyabean Alfalfa Rape Maize Grain Leachants (for Mining) Gold Silver Photographic Fixing Salt Others

By Region: North America Ammonium Thiosulfate Market Latin America Ammonium Thiosulfate Market Europe Ammonium Thiosulfate Market East Asia Ammonium Thiosulfate Market South Asia & Oceania Ammonium Thiosulfate Market Middle East & Africa Ammonium Thiosulfate Market



