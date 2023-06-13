According To Fact.MR, The Cognitive Assessment And Training Industry Is Slated To Reach US$ 9.4 Bn By 2032

Rockville, US, 2023-Jun-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The Cognitive Assessment and Training Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Cognitive Assessment and Training demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Cognitive Assessment and Training market outlook across the globe.

170 page market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Cognitive Assessment and Training market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of various end-use segments

The global Cognitive Assessment and Training market is forecasted to rise from a valuation of US$ 1.8 billion in 2023 to US$ 2.8 billion by 2033. This market growth has been predicted because worldwide sales of Cognitive Assessment and Training are anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Key Companies Profiled

IBM Watson

Cambridge Cognition Limited

NeuroCog Trials

ERT Clinical

Brain Resource Company

Signant Health

Cogstate Limited

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Questionnaire answered in the market outlook report of Cognitive Assessment and Training include:

What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Cognitive Assessment and Training market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Cognitive Assessment and Training market demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Cognitive Assessment and Training market landscape change over the forecast period?

What does player bring to the table, which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Cognitive Assessment and Training market size?

How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact.MR report on the demand of Cognitive Assessment and Training make a difference?

The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Cognitive Assessment and Training market

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future

Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

Competitive Landscape

The cognitive assessment and training market is being shaped by key players who are focusing on developing mobile applications and software. Companies are focusing on technological innovations and new product launches to improve and expand their market results and product offerings.

Total Brain will collaborate with the Center for Adolescent Research and Education (CARE), a national collaborative of institutions and organizations dedicated to improving youth outcomes and reducing risk, in May 2020. By providing CARE collaborative teen beneficiaries with access to Total Brain’s neuroscience-based mental health and wellness assessment and screening tools, the partnership will promote positive youth development.

ERT acquired APDM Wearable Technologies in June 2020 with the goal of reinventing endpoint measurement in clinical trials. Both companies will generate higher-fidelity and more powerful data, allowing clinical trials to be more predictable, cost-effective, and efficient.

Shift Concussion Management Guelph and VoxNeuro announced their partnership in February 2021, allowing the former’s concussion management programme to include objective brain health data. Shift Concussion Management Guelph, the founder of the “Shift Concussion Management Program,” has joined VoxNeuro’s growing clinical network as a test centre and treatment provider in Southern Ontario, Canada. VoxNeuro offers the world’s first objective brain health assessment that goes beyond diagnosis.

Key Market Segments Covered in Cognitive Assessment and Training Report

· By Component

Cognitive Assessment and Training Software

Cognitive Assessment and Training Services Training Consulting Support & Maintenance



· By Type

Cognitive Assessment and Training for Personal Computers (PC)

Cognitive Assessment and Training for Mobile & Tablet

· By End User

Cognitive Assessment and Training for Healthcare

Cognitive Assessment and Training for Research Organizations

Cognitive Assessment and Training for Education

Cognitive Assessment and Training for Other End Users

