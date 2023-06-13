Worldwide Demand for Control Valves is Expected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 23.3 Billion by 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The global control valve market is estimated to be worth US$ 13 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the examined 10 years, reaching US$ 23.3 billion by 2033’s end.

Control valves are essential for enhancing various process sectors’ efficiency, security, and profitability. To tailor their products to the needs of various industries, control valve manufacturers are always working on new research and development initiatives.Control valve demand is expected to rise as automation requirements in the process industry rise. Additionally, it is projected that rising investments in the oil and gas industry and pharmaceutical infrastructure will propel market expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

Top control valve manufacturers are investing heavily in R&D to create novel solutions while following safety regulations. Leading companies constantly engage in strategic endeavors such as quality control, product standards, joint ventures, and supply chain management to maintain their market position. This aims to increase their presence both locally and globally and provide their customer base with a wider range of products.

For instance,

In November 2019, Bürkert developed a redundancy block with valves and pressure switches for applications with high safety requirements.

Key Segments of Control Valve Industry Research:

By Actuation Technology : Manual Pneumatic Hydraulic Electric

By Valve Type : Ball Butterfly Globe Plug Others

By Application : Metal & Mining Pulp & Paper Power Generation Oil & Gas Chemicals Food & Beverages Automotive Pharmaceuticals Water & Wastewater Management Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Control Valve include:

What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Control Valve Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Control Valve market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Control Valve market landscape change over the forecast period?

What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Control Valve market size?

How will be insights and market estimations provided in the Fact.MR report on the Demand of Control Valve make a difference?

The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Control Valve Market

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future

Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

