Automated Material Handling (AMH) Equipment Sales is Expected to Top a Valuation of US$ 91 Billion by 2032

The global automated material handling (AMH) equipment market is valued at US$ 46 billion in 2022 and is expected to top a valuation of US$ 91 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2032.

Material handling encompasses a broad spectrum of operations, such as movement, storage, protection, and management, that occur during the manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, consumption, and disposal of items and materials. It is now regularly carried out using automated material handling equipment to decrease human interference and boost logistics management.

Logistics and supply chain management are critical components in many industries, improving business performance. It also allows suppliers to optimize inventories, control cash outflow, and increase the effectiveness of processes in order to develop their business activities. In this situation, automated material handling equipment is being installed in manufacturing facilities and warehouses to minimize labor costs and downtime, efficiently boost production, transportation, and distribution, and provide an early return on investment.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market is anticipated to hit US$ 91 billion by the end of 2032.

Demand for automated material handling equipment in Asia Pacific reached US$ 19 billion in 2021.

The European market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2032

The North American market is likely to progress at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2032

Competitive Landscape

The automated material handling equipment market is extremely competitive. Key players in the automated material handling equipment market are using growth tactics such as product launches, significant investment in research & development, and partnerships and acquisitions to maintain the intense competition.

In August 2022, Interroll celebrated its 20th anniversary in China by opening a new plant in Suzhou. After two decades of success in the Chinese material-handling industry, Interroll has now completely prepared for future prospects in the Asia Pacific and China by putting a new factory in Suzhou, China, into full operation, virtually doubling manufacturing capabilities.

In December 2021, KION Group established a new forklift truck manufacturing facility in China to provide supply chain solutions. The facility in Jinan has a total volume of around 140 million for the future production of industrial vehicles.

In August 2021, Toyota Material Handling Japan launched the SenS+ operation assist system, which identifies and detects objects and pedestrians behind the forklift and automatically controls and stops the truck’s rearward speed.

Key Companies Profiled:

Flexlink AB

Bastian Solutions

Toyota Industries Corporation

KION Group AG

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Murata Machinery, Ltd

Swisslog Holding AG

Daifuku Co., Ltd

SSI SCHAEFER

Honeywell Intelligrated

Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc

Jungheinrich AG

Key Segments of Industry Research

By Product Type : Robots Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Conveyors & Sortation Systems Cranes Other Product Types

By System : Unit Load Material Handling Systems Bulk Load Material Handling Systems

By Function : Storage Transportation Distribution Packaging Assembly Waste Handling



Key Questions Covered in the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Report

What is the projected value of the Automated Material Handling Equipment factors Industry in 2022?

At what rate will the global Automated Material Handling Equipment factors market size grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the growth of Automated Material Handling Equipment factors?

Which region is expected to lead in the global Automated Material Handling Equipment factors market By 2032?

Which are the factors driving the Automated Material Handling Equipment factors Industry during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the Automated Material Handling Equipment factors market during the forecast period?

Regional Analysis For Automated Material Handling Equipment Market:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the rest of APAC; the rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa)

