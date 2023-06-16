Soft Ferrite Industry Size Witnessed Modest Growth at a CAGR of 4.4% till 2030 | Fact.MR predictions

The global soft ferrite market size has grown moderately at a CAGR of 4.4% over the past half year. However, due to the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, the market has lost more than 1% in terms of value, with prices down around 0.4% during the first two quarters of 2020. The soft ferrite market is expected to grow rapidly at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period (2020-2030) .

Retailers followed a speculative demand path during the first two quarters of 2020 and observed a significant increase in inventory storage as confidence in price increases in Q3 FY2020 increased. In addition, the consumption and production of soft ferrite has begun as markets in Europe and East Asia reopen.

Impact of COVID-19 on Soft Ferrite Market

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill. Business activity recorded a slowdown in the form of lower sales due to lower production and demand. The same goes for the soft ferrite market. A prominent end use of soft ferrite is in electrical applications. All industrial activities have declined due to supply chain disruptions due to the ongoing pandemic.

Soft ferrite production has been hit by extended lockdown measures across several countries over the past few months as major manufacturing facilities and factories are closed. Even after the lockdown is lifted, it will take at least two quarters for production to return to normal. Therefore, the decline in demand from related industries in 2020 will adversely affect the growth of the global soft ferrite market in the long run.

Key companies profiled:

The global soft ferrite market is fairly consolidated in nature. Voestalpine Stahl GmbH, Hitachi Metals Ltd, and Toshiba Corp (Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.) are among the Tier 1 players. They are all expected to account for more than 50% of the global market share in 2020 . Major manufacturers are observed to engage in extensive research, product development, and supplying products to promising and niche markets in order to increase their market share. Prominent manufacturers also showcased weapon strategies. For example, in August 2016, MMG acquired Brazil-based Sinome Ferrites. Through this acquisition, we plan to strengthen our ferrite products throughout the Americas.



Soft Ferrite Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the soft ferrite market with detailed segmentation based on products, applications, and major regions.

product type

Mn-Zn ferrite

Ni-Zn ferrite

application

Transformer

motor

inductor

generator

region

North America

Latin America

europe

japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Middle East and Africa

