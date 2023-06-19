Adoption of Inspection Management Software Is Expected To Reach a Market Valuation of US$ 26 Billion By 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ —

From 2023 to 2033, the demand for inspection management software is anticipated to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 11.2%. The inspection management software industry is predicted to grow from its current market size of US$ 9 billion in 2023 to US$ 26 billion by the end of 2033.

By effectively managing inventory across warehouses and factories, the introduction of inspection management software systems in major organisations is lowering inspection costs and increasing visibility across all operations and departments. Product inspections are managed and tracked using a computerized system known as inspection management software. It gives companies the ability to create and manage inspection programmes, monitor the results of individual inspections, and provide reports on the efficiency of inspections.

Key findings of the Inspection management software study:

Regional breakdown of the Inspection management software based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Inspection management software vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the inspection management software to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Inspection management software.

Competitive Strategies

Key vendors of inspection management software consistently concentrate on product innovations to make a mark in this industry. With an increased emphasis on innovation, there is a rising demand for new technologies, such as AI, which is in turn generating investments for future advancements.

Many businesses use inspection management software from some of the top providers to track inspection activities inside the company and increase the accuracy of inspections compared to the pen-and-paper approach.

For instance,

In 2019, AsInt Inc., a leading software vendor entered into a strategic partnership with Trinity Bridge, a leading consulting company with expertise in asset reliability and integrity. This partnership was aimed at providing high-quality risk assessment and inspection planning solutions to their customer bases and fostering growth via combined expertise.

An inspection management software firm from Canada called Intelex Technologies Inc. offers software for a variety of industries, including the healthcare, quality, and environmental sectors.

Konverge Digital Solutions Corporation is one of the leading software development companies working with multiple enterprises, medium and large, across Canada and several other regions. Some of the consulting practices of Konverge Digital Solutions include custom software development, mobile & web, business intelligence, and SharePoint.

Penta Technologies, Inc. offers industry-best services for project management and field service for multiple end-use industries. The company believes in going beyond the traditional construction ERP (Enterprise resource planning) software and incorporates advanced practices and approaches to serve a large base of customers.

Top Companies in Inspection management software

Konverge Digital Solutions

Penta Technologies, Inc.

Intelex Technologies Inc.

Pilgrim Quality Solutions

Autodesk

MasterControl, Inc.

Aras Corporation

Arena Solutions Inc.

Unipoint Software, Inc.

Ideagen Plc

Plex Systems, Inc

Industry Research Segments

By Deployment: Web-based/Cloud On-premise

By Subscription: Monthly Subscription Annual Subscription

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises SMEs

By Application: Healthcare Energy & Utility Automation Food & Beverages Consumer Products Construction & Engineering Others

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



