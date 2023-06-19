Canada Polyalphaolefins Market Is Estimated to Expand at a CAGR of 1.9% through 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to data given by Fact.MR, a supplier of market research and competitive information, the global polyalphaolefins market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% through 2033. By the end of 2033, sales of polyalphaolefins are anticipated to reach a market value of US$ 4.7 billion.

The demand for polyalphaolefins is expected to increase due to rising engine wear and tear rates and ongoing demands for hydrolytic and thermal stability in industrial processes. Numerous regulatory organisations now place more focus on environmental protection due to the rise in offshore drilling activities. The market is expected to increase as a result of a notable trend away from conventional mineral oils and towards a variety of high-grade lubricants in countries like Brazil and India.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global polyalphaolefins market has been forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2023 to 2033.

Sales of polyalphaolefins in Canada are estimated to progress at a CAGR of 1.9% through 2033.

The valuation of the global industry is anticipated to reach US$ 4.7 billion by the end of 2033.

Demand for polyalphaolefins in in Japan is projected to advance at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

Competitive Landscape

Key suppliers of polyalphaolefins are actively indulging in various inorganic marketing moves, including partnerships, capacity expansion, acquisitions, investments, and new developments. They are taking initiatives to amplify their geographical presence while working effectively for supply chain management. Manufacturers are involved in R&D activities to meet the safety regulations that are incorporated for quality control.

For instance,

INEOS, in June 2019, entered into an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Saudi Aramco and Total for the construction of a 400,000-tonne LAO (liner alpha olefin) plant and associated facility for world-scale polyalphaolefins (PAO) in Saudi Arabia.

Key Companies Profiled

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

TULSTAR PRODUCTS INC.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Ineos Group Ltd.

Lubricon Industries

RB PRODUCTS, Inc.

Shanghai NACO Lubrication Co., Ltd.

Fuchs Petrolub SE

Winning Strategy

Key manufacturers of polyalphaolefins are incorporating various strategies; for instance, partnerships, agreements, and others, to drive market growth.

For instance,

Axens, in September 2020, signed an agreement with a company named Baltic Chemical Plant LLC to supply its technology that is related to alpha-olefins production. This initiative is a part of the company’s project that is related to the construction of a gas chemical complex in the Gulf of Finland.

Segmentation of Polyalphaolefins Industry Research

By Type : Low Viscosity PAO Medium Viscosity PAO High Viscosity PAO Others

By Application : Automotive Oils Industrial Oils Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global polyalphaolefins market for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of material type (self-cleaning, self-healing, self-assembling, others) and application (transportation, medical & healthcare, electronics, construction, military & security, energy, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

