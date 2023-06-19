Worldwide Demand For Mobile Wallets Is Forecasted To Surge At A CAGR Of 23% by 2033

Rockville, US, 2023-Jun-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Consumers around the world are opting for online transactions and cashless payments in recent years. Increasing digitalization along with the growing adoption of intelligent devices, including smartphones, etc. is estimated to boost demand for mobile wallets. Rising government initiatives for the development of smart cities and increasing internet penetration are also predicted to propel sales of mobile wallets globally.

A mobile wallet is also addressed as eWallet or mWallet. It is a virtual wallet, which stores information about payment cards on a mobile device. Mobile wallets are digital debit cards. Prepaid or Master Card information is employed to make web money traction and to receive or send payment. Numerous payment processing models, including near-field communications, mobile web payments, SMS-based transactions, etc. are used to deliver mobile wallets.

Key Companies Profiled

Amazon Web Services Inc.

American Express

Visa Inc.

Apple Inc.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Google Inc.

Mastercard Incorporated

Airtel

Key Market Players

Key suppliers of mobile wallets are focusing to provide safer and more effective solutions to increase brand loyalty and attract a larger client base. Leading service providers are actively concentrating to use advanced technologies to maintain product standards and further managing the supply chain management system.

Partnerships, agreements, new developments, etc. are some key strategies, which are incorporated by key players to expand their footprints around the world.

For instance,

Damen ePayment, in July 2022, launched its mobile wallet application in collaboration with BKN301. The latter is a company operating in financial technology, which develops payment services and Cashflo, banking-as-a-service functionalities.

Samsung, in June 2022, unveiled the Samsung Wallet to enable its customers to store identification cards, boarding passes, and digital keys in one location. This new initiative can help users to monitor their digital assets with cryptocurrencies’ value.

Samsung, in October 2019, declared its partnership with Mobeewave to launch mPOS Payments around the world.

Segmentation of Mobile Wallet Industry Research

By Type :

Proximity

Remote

By Technology :

Near Field Communication

Text-based/Short Message Services

QR Code

Digital Only

By Application :

Hospitality & Transportation

Retail & e-Commerce

Vending Machines

Banking

By Region :

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

