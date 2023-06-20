Aerospace Floor Panel Market Valuation Is Forecast to Surpass USD 758 Million by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jun-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The market for aerospace floor panels is expected to reach USD 758 million by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 and 2032, from its current estimated value of USD 440 million in 2022.

The most important aspect affecting an aircraft’s fuel economy is its bodyweight. Manufacturers of aerospace floor panels in the worldwide aviation sector are aware that these flooring components will greatly add to the increase in the gross weight of the aircraft. There is a high demand for lightweight floor panels for the building of all aircraft types, from narrow-body to wide-body.However, materials used to create aerospace floor panels must offer the highest level of stiffness without adding to their weight.

Competitive Landscape:

The global aerospace floor panel market is moderately fragmented. The big company’s presence in the market with vigorous distribution channel across the different regions and large customer base. The key players accounts for nearly 30% to 40% of the market share, whereas other small and medium-sized companies holding 50% to 60% in 2022.

Similarly, the leading players have adopted numerous strategies such as product development, strategic partnership, merger & acquisition, expansion, product launch etc. to increase the business. Majority of companies have geographical expansion as key strategy to have global reach.

For instance:

On 7th October 2019, The Gill Corporation has launched GillVANA sandwich panels, the first chipset, to reduce noise and vibration. This will help the company to deal with competition owing to its proprietary technology On 2nd November 2021, TRIUMPH GROUP, Inc. has signed a contract (long-term) with Boeing to manufacture composite cockpit assemblies and air distribution system composite ducting

Prominent Key players of the Aerospace Floor Panel market survey report:

The Gill Corporation

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC

The NORDAM Group, Inc.

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Avcorp Industries Inc.

EnCore Group

EURO-COMPOSITES S.A.

Zodiac Aerospace ECE

Automated Dynamics Corporation

SL Corporation

Valeo S.A.

Montaplast GmbH

Other Key Players

Global Aerospace Floor Panel Market Segments:

· By Aircraft Type:

Narrow-Body Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

General Aviation

· By Core Material:

Nomex Honeycomb

Aluminum Honeycomb

· By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

· By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Aerospace Floor Panel include:

What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Aerospace Floor Panel growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Aerospace Floor Panel Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Aerospace Floor Panel landscape change over the forecast period?

What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Aerospace Floor Panel size?

