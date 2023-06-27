Buccellati Silver and Royal Copenhagen Flora Danica Tableware Lead The Way in Andrew Jones Auctions’ June 18th Auction

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Jun-27 — /EPR Network/ — Andrew Jones Auctions’ June 18th auction featuring the collection of Stuart and Phyllis Moldaw of Atherton, California, curated by Anthony Hail, was a ‘White Glove’ event, achieving 170 percent of its pre-sale estimate and totaling more than $720,000, with live, in-room bidding, thousands of online bidders and phone and absentee bids.

The auction included Chinese porcelain, Royal Copenhagen Flora Danica dinnerware, wonderful furnishings and accessories. Leading the way was fine silver, featuring a selection by Buccellati that included bowls, Rigato flatware, candelabra, sack form vases and a group of seven shell form dishes that sold for $11,875. Georgian silver mixed with William van Erp Arts & Crafts silverplated serving ware, and a Puiforcat Royal pattern flatware service for twelve hit $18,750.

All prices quoted include a 25 percent buyer’s premium.

“The collection had a consistent thread of quality throughout, which led to solid results overall,” said Andrew Jones, president and CEO of Andrew Jones Auctions. “From fine silver to Continental antiques, Chinese ceramics to European porcelain, all genres realized strong prices.”

Furniture and decorative arts included a late 18th century Louis XVI extension dining table that fetched $9,375, while a pair of Louis XVI white painted fauteuils, also from the late 18th century, knocked down for $4,250. A lovely Heriz rug in a pallet of reds and blues soared past its pre-sale estimate of $600-800 to finish at $6,000.

An 18th century Chinese coromandel lacquer eight-panel screen, decorated with a sweeping landscape interspersed with pagodas and pavilions, made $11,875. Chinese ceramics ranged from domestic wares to export pieces such as the four-piece group of Rockefeller pattern tableware that realized $8,750 and the white crackle glazed bowl left the room for $5,000.

European porcelain had a banner day with an extensive service of Royal Copenhagen Flora Danica porcelain tableware that was offered in twenty-four lots, all together totaling $118,750. The collection also included pieces by Herend, Limoges, Meissen, Mennecy and Sevres.

Stuart and Phyllis Moldaw both had refined eyes for beauty. They began working with Anthony (Tony) Hail, an arbiter of style and esteemed San Francisco decorator. The couple developed an aesthetic partnership that transformed their Goody Steinberg-designed house into a dream home.

Eager to learn the history of each acquisition Tony assisted her with, Phyllis found herself especially drawn to fine porcelain and silver. The Moldaws’ collection included Asian and European furniture, historic Chinese ceramics, export porcelain and European porcelain, including Herend, notably the Rothschild bird and Fortuna patterns, plus Meissen and Sevres.

Next up for Andrew Jones Auctions is a DTLA Collections and Estates auction slated for Wednesday, July 19th, featuring antiques, accessories, fine art and more. For additional information, you may visit www.andrewjonesauctions.com; or, you can call 213-748-8008.

About Andrew Jones Auctions:

Opened in the summer of 2018, Andrew Jones Auctions is a full-service fine art and antiques auction house specializing in the liquidation of estates and collections featuring fine art, antiques and collectibles. The firm understands market trends and has foresight for the 21st century. The highly experienced staff has a wealth of knowledge with international savvy, having worked for many years at major international auction houses in North America and Europe, sourcing property from all corners of the United States. Andrew Jones Auctions’ sales are diverse and eclectic, and feature fine diamonds to contemporary art, spanning from antiquity to today. For additional information, you may visit www.andrewjonesauctions.com; or, you can call 213-748-8008.