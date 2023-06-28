Airlines Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report 2030 – Supplier Ranking Methodology

Airlines Procurement Intelligence

The airlines category is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2030. The Asia Pacific region accounts for the largest share. This category is expected to experience significant growth due to the rapid increase in air passenger traffic, and a strong focus on improving the passenger experience. This category expansion is being driven by ongoing advancements in wireless technology and a rising preference for intelligent airport designs. One of the major technologies in the airline industry is the use of blockchain to track luggage, improve passenger comfort and flight data security while obtaining greater transparency and efficiency.

This sector is highly relevant to clients in procurement, as sensors are a critical component of modern vehicles. It involves conducting thorough research and due diligence to identify the most suitable suppliers and negotiating favourable pricing and terms.

Order your copy of the Airlines category procurement intelligence report 2023-2030, published by Grand View Research, to get more details regarding day one, quick wins, portfolio analysis, key negotiation strategies of key suppliers, and low-cost/best-cost sourcing analysis

Airlines Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

The Airlines category is expected to have pricing growth outlook of 10 – 18% from 2023 to 2030, with below pricing models.

Dynamic pricing model

Supplier Selection Scope of Report

Cost and pricing

Past engagements

Productivity

Geographical presence

Supplier Selection Criteria of Report

Inflight services

entertainment

storage space

analytics and reporting modules

integrations

technical specifications

operational capabilities

regulatory standards and mandates

category innovations

others

Airlines Procurement Intelligence Report Coverage

Grand View Research will cover the following aspects in the report:

Market Intelligence along with emerging technology and regulatory landscape

Market estimates and forecasts from 2023 to 2030

Growth opportunities, trends, and driver analysis

Supply chain analysis, supplier analysis with supplier ranking and positioning matrix, supplier’s recent developments

Porter’s 5 forces

Pricing and cost analysis, price trends, commodity price forecasting, cost structures, pricing model analysis, supply and demand analysis

Engagement and operating models, KPI, and SLA elements

LCC/BCC analysis and negotiation strategies

Peer benchmarking and product analysis

Market report in PDF, Excel, and PPT and online dashboard versions

Airlines Procurement Cost and Supplier Intelligence

In the airlines category, the use of blockchain traceability can aid various functions related to maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). By generating digital product passports, it establishes a documented history of parts and components, including their composition and origins. These passports may also incorporate disassembly manuals or instructions. Consequently, airline companies can prolong the lifespan of their products and effectively monitor the subsequent reuse of parts and components. For instance, in August 2022, Boeing partnered with Canada’s TrustFlight and RaceRock to create a digital aircraft record system using blockchain technology for aircraft maintenance. The system is an expansion of Boeing-Honeywell’s GoDirect Trade platform. The maintenance system would help the company improve productivity and efficiency by 25%.

Labor and fuel cost are the major expenses in the airlines category. Labor costs, which account for 20 – 30% of the airline’s operating expenses are generally fixed in the short run. Whereas fuel costs highly depend on the price of oil. Fuel costs account for approximately 10 – 12% of the operating expenses. In January 2023, the freight rate reduced due to a decrease in cargo volumes. The Europe region saw a decrease in cargo ton-kilometers of 20.4%, followed by Asia Pacific, which saw a reduction of 19.0% in January 2023 compared to January 2022.

List of Key Suppliers

Qatar Airways

Delta Air Lines Inc.

American Airlines Group Inc.

Southwest Airlines Co.

United Airlines Holdings Inc.

International Airlines Group (IAG)

Lufthansa Group

Air France-KLM

Emirates Group

China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd.

Singapore Airlines

ANA All Nippon Airways

