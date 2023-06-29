Brewing Procurement Supplier Rankings, Competitive Landscape, and Revenue Forecasts 2030

Brewing Procurement Intelligence

The brewing category is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2030. The Asia Pacific is the largest geographic segment in this category with a 30% market share. Brewing is a method for controlling how water, starch, yeast, and hops interact to produce beer. The growth and demand for this category will be driven by an increase in the demand for beers from around the world as well as an increase in the consumption of craft brews.

The key trends in recent years are driven mostly by consumer preferences, technological advancements, and sustainability considerations. These include craft beer, microbreweries, non-alcoholic or low-alcohol beers, experimental and innovative flavors, collaboration, and limited-edition releases. These trends can vary across different regions and markets as new trends continue to emerge as the category industry evolves.

This category is a highly fragmented market due to the presence of numerous global, regional, and local players. Several large players are accounting for a large majority of sales in this category whereas smaller companies have a significant opportunity to compete and expand their market share. Numerous small breweries are currently offering high-quality products, enabling them to effectively compete in the market. This is especially advantageous due to the prevailing market trends favoring craft beer and alternative alcoholic beverages. As consumer preferences shift towards unique and artisanal offerings, microbreweries are well-positioned to fulfill these demands and attract customers. Consequently, the brewing category presents substantial growth potential for businesses operating in this segment.

SBT is a brewing tech company with two proprietary technologies BrewVo and NexDraft, which enable the production and distribution of beer at one-sixth the traditional volume and weight. Smart dispensing systems integrated with Internet of Things (IoT) technology are being developed to elevate the customer experience. To ensure ideal serving conditions and minimize downtime for bar and restaurant operators these systems can monitor keg levels, temperature, and other characteristics in real-time. The TapRm platform is designed to enable breweries as well as other alcohol brands to sell to consumers directly. Using these new technologies, breweries can market their products at an affordable cost.

Brewing Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

The Brewing category is expected to have pricing growth outlook of 2% – 5% from 2023 to 2030, with below pricing models.

  • Cost-Plus Pricing
  • Market-Based Pricing
  • Premium Pricing
  • Dynamic Pricing

Supplier Selection Scope of Report

  • Quality of Ingredients
  • Consistency and Availability
  • Industry Reputation and References
  • Pricing and Cost
  • Traceability and Certification like GFSI (Global Food Safety Initiative)

Supplier Selection Criteria of Report

  • Quality
  • Reliability
  • Customer Service
  • Price and Cost
  • Sustainability
  • Ethics

Brewing Procurement Intelligence Report Coverage

Grand View Research will cover the following aspects in the report:

  • Market Intelligence along with emerging technology and regulatory landscape
  • Market estimates and forecasts from 2023 to 2030
  • Growth opportunities, trends, and driver analysis
  • Supply chain analysis, supplier analysis with supplier ranking and positioning matrix, supplier’s recent developments
  • Porter’s 5 forces
  • Pricing and cost analysis, price trends, commodity price forecasting, cost structures, pricing model analysis, supply and demand analysis
  • Engagement and operating models, KPI, and SLA elements
  • LCC/BCC analysis and negotiation strategies
  • Peer benchmarking and product analysis
  • Market report in PDF, Excel, and PPT and online dashboard versions 

Brewing Procurement Cost and Supplier Intelligence

The price and cost of brewing can vary depending on several factors, such as the type of beer being brewed, the scale of production, the ingredients used, and the equipment involved. Ingredients include malt, hops, yeast, water, and any additional flavorings or adjuncts. Equipment can vary from small home brewing setups to large-scale commercial brewing systems. Production scale affects both price and cost, with larger breweries benefiting from economies of scale. Packaging and distribution can contribute to costs, as well as overhead expenses.

The most important details when sourcing ingredients for this category are to establish relationships with suppliers, ensure quality control measures, traceability and transparency, local and sustainable sourcing, consistency and availability, cost considerations, continuous evaluation, networking, and industry associations, and stay updated on industry trends. These factors will help ensure product safety and quality, reduce transportation distances, maintain consistency and availability, and meet customer demands.

List of Key Suppliers

  • Anheuser-Busch InBev
  • Heineken
  • China Resources Snow Breweries
  • Carlsberg
  • Molson Coors Brewing,
  • Tsingtao Brewery Group
  • Asahi
  • Yanjing
  • Kirin
  • Constellation 

