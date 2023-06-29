Global Rotary Dryer Market Is Set To Expand At A CAGR Of 4.9% During 2022-2032

The rotary dryer market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and utilization of rotary dryers. Rotary dryers are industrial drying systems that are commonly used to remove moisture from a wide range of materials, including minerals, chemicals, agricultural products, and biomass. Rotary dryers work by rotating a cylindrical drum or shell, which is heated internally. The material to be dried is fed into the drum and is continuously lifted and cascaded through the hot air or gas stream. This process allows for efficient drying and moisture removal, resulting in a dry and processed product.

Several factors contribute to the growth of the rotary dryer market. Firstly, the demand for efficient drying solutions is driven by various industries. Industries such as mining, minerals processing, chemical processing, agriculture, and bioenergy rely on rotary dryers to remove moisture from their products or by-products. Rotary dryers enable these industries to optimize their processes, enhance product quality, and reduce energy consumption. Secondly, the increasing focus on sustainability and energy efficiency fuels the adoption of rotary dryers. Manufacturers are developing innovative rotary dryer designs and technologies to improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact. These advancements include features like heat recovery systems, improved insulation, and optimized airflow patterns, resulting in lower energy consumption and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

Moreover, the need for customized drying solutions contributes to the growth of the rotary dryer market. Manufacturers offer a range of rotary dryer configurations, including direct heat dryers, indirect heat dryers, and special designs for specific materials and applications. The ability to tailor the dryer design to meet the unique requirements of different industries and materials enhances the market demand.

Key findings of the Rotary Dryers market study:

Regional breakdown of the Rotary Dryers market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Rotary Dryers vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Rotary Dryers market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Rotary Dryers market.

Rotary Dryers price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2022-2032

Growing Chemical, Pharmaceutical and Paper Manufacturing Industries Set to Provide Lucrative Avenue.

The chemical and pharmaceutical industries are growing significantly everywhere. The primary factor driving substantial demand for rotary dryers in the chemical, pharmaceutical, and paper production industries is thought to be the expansion of industrialisation. Rotary dryers are increasingly used for granulating, drying, coating, heating, mixing, and filtration, among other tasks.

The end-use sectors’ vast development prospects suggest that manufacturers will have plenty of chances in the years to come. In the next years, rotary dryer producers in North America and Europe are anticipated to increase their output because to the rising demand. By 2022, the Chemical end use will have an 11.2% market share, with a predicted growth rate of roughly 5.6% throughout the projection period.

Segmentation of Rotary Dryer Industry Research

By Dryer Type : Batch Rotary Dryer Continuous Rotary Dryer

By Drum Design : Single Shell Multi Shell Double Shell Triple Shell

By Drum Diameter : Up to 1.5 M 1.5-3 M 3-6 M Above 6 M

By Drum Length : Up to 15 m 15-30 m 30-50 m Above 50 m

By Capacity : Up to 10 Tons/hr 10-50 Tons/hr 50-100 Tons/hr 100-250 Tons/hr 250-500 Tons/hr Above 500 Tons/hr

By Drive Type : Chain & Sprocket Drive Gear & Pinion Drive Friction Drive Direct Drive

By Heating Type : Direct Heated Counter Current (Counter Flow) Co-Current Flow (Parallel Flow) Indirect Heat

By Heating Source : Fuel Oil Natural Gas/Propane Waste Heat Biogas Electricity

By Application : Aggregates Agricultural By-Products Animal Feeds Biomass Chemicals Fertilizers Minerals & Ores Plastic and Polymer Salts & Sugars Waste & Sewage Sludge Others Indirect Heat

By Material : Steel Carbon Steel Stainless Steel Abrasion Resistant (AR) Steel Specialist Alloys

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape

The Rotary Dryers industry is dominated by some prominent players including

ThyssenKrupp AG

GEA Group

ANDRITZ AG

FLSmidth Inc

Metso Outotec Corporation

KURIMOTO, LTD

Schenck Process Holding GmbH

Applied Chemical Technology (ACT)

The competition in the sector is driven by key parameters such as product price, targeted customer base, and strategic marketing. Major players in the market focused on the Rotary Dryers market innovation by investing more in research and development. Furthermore, the industry players are focusing on the extensive usage of online distribution channels for enhanced cost-effectiveness. The sustainability in the supply chain is a decisive factor for Rotary Dryers brands leading to an impact on the margin profits of firms.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Rotary Dryers Company & brand share analysis: Company and brand share analysis on Rotary Dryers reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players

Rotary Dryers Historical volume analysis: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Rotary Dryers

Rotary Dryers Category & segment level analysis: Fact.MR’s Rotary Dryers sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.

Rotary Dryers Consumption by demographics: The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers

Post COVID consumer spending on Rotary Dryers: The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior

Manufacturing trend analysis: Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments

