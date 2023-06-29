Sustainable Solutions: An Analysis of the Europe Bioresorbable Polymers Market and Its Growing Applications in Medical and Packaging Industries

The Bioresorbable Polymers Market refers to the market for biodegradable polymers that can be safely absorbed by the body over time, without causing any harm to the body. These polymers find applications in the medical and pharmaceutical industries, where they are used for various purposes, including drug delivery, surgical sutures, and orthopedic implants. The bioresorbable polymers market is expected to see significant growth in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for biodegradable polymers in the medical and pharmaceutical industries. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer, has led to increased demand for bioresorbable polymers for drug delivery applications.

The market is also being driven by increasing demand for orthopedic implants and surgical sutures that can be safely absorbed by the body, reducing the risk of complications and the need for additional surgery to remove them. Bioresorbable polymers have been found to be effective in reducing the risk of infection and inflammation, and they also offer improved wound healing and reduced scarring

Key Takeaways from the Study

Bioresorable Polymers market was valued at US$ 1.3 Bn in 2021. According to Fact.MR, Bioresorable Polymers revenue would increase 4.1X between 2022 and 2032, reaching roughly US$ 6.2 Bn in 2032.

In terms of Product Type, Biopolyesters is projected to account for the highest projected CAGR of over 16.5%.

In terms of application, revenue through Orthopedics accounted for the highest CAGR of 13.2% during 2017-21.

US is the dominant country in Bioresorable Polymers market with an expected absolute dollar growth opportunity of over US$ 1.7 Bn.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in bioresorbable polymers market are Corbion NV, Evonik Industries AG, Poly-Med, Inc., KLS Martin Group, Foster Corporation, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., DSM Biomedical, Inc, Zeus Industrial Products, Inc, REVA Medical, LLC., Poly-Med Incorporated, Bezwada Biomedical, and Nomisma Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Some of the recent developments of key Bioresorbable Polymers providers are as follows:

In March 2021, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. expanded the production plant for its Viatel bioresorbable polymer and relocated its research and development (R&D) activities from Dublin to Mullingar’s National Science Park.

In September 2020, Corbion and Total announced plans to develop a new polylactic acid bioplastics plant in Europe. The plant, which will be Europe’s first global-scale Polylactic acid production facility, is estimated to have a capacity of 100 thousand tonnes per year. The new factory is scheduled to open in 2024 and will be located in France. This additional polylactic acid investment will hasten plans to increase lactic acid production and meet the increasing demand for polymers.

Region-wise analysis of the bioresorbable polymers market:

Europe: Europe is expected to see significant growth in the bioresorbable polymers market, driven by increasing demand for biodegradable polymers in the medical and pharmaceutical industries. The region is also home to a large number of medical device manufacturers, which is expected to further drive the demand for bioresorbable polymers in the region.

North America: North America is expected to see significant growth in the bioresorbable polymers market, driven by increasing demand for bioresorbable polymers for drug delivery applications and orthopedic implants. The region is also home to a large number of pharmaceutical companies, which is expected to further drive the demand for bioresorbable polymers in the region.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is expected to see significant growth in the bioresorbable polymers market, driven by increasing demand for bioresorbable polymers in the medical and pharmaceutical industries, particularly in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The region is also home to a large number of medical device manufacturers, which is expected to further drive the demand for bioresorbable polymers in the region

Key Questions Covered in the Bioresorbable Polymers Market

What are bioresorbable polymers, and what are their applications in the medical and pharmaceutical industries? What factors are driving the growth of the bioresorbable polymers market? Who are the key players operating in the bioresorbable polymers market, and what are their strategies to maintain a competitive edge? Which regions are expected to see significant growth in the bioresorbable polymers market, and what are the factors driving this growth? What are the challenges facing the bioresorbable polymers market, and how are they being addressed? What are the latest trends in the bioresorbable polymers market, and how are they impacting the industry? What are the regulatory frameworks governing the use of bioresorbable polymers in different regions, and how are they impacting the market? What are the opportunities for growth in the bioresorbable polymers market, and how can players leverage them to expand their business?

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Bioresorable Polymers Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Bioresorable Polymers in terms of by Product Type (Biopolyesters, Agro-polymers), Application (Orthopedics, Drug Delivery, Other Applications) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).