Skin Care Ingredients Market To Witness Increasing Revenue Growth During Forecast Period 2023 – 2032 : Fact.MR

The skin care ingredients market refers to the industry that produces and sells ingredients used in skin care products such as moisturizers, cleansers, serums, and other cosmetic and personal care products. These ingredients are used to improve the appearance and health of the skin and can be derived from natural or synthetic sources. The global market for skin care ingredients is driven by several factors, including the increasing awareness of skin health and beauty, rising demand for natural and organic products, and advancements in technology that have led to the development of new and innovative ingredients.

There are several types of skin care ingredients available in the market, including emollients, humectants, surfactants, preservatives, and active ingredients such as vitamins, antioxidants, and peptides. These ingredients can be used for various skin types and conditions, including dry, oily, sensitive, and aging skin.

The market for skincare ingredients is anticipated to reach USD 39.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2022 and 2032 from an estimated USD 22.5 billion in 2022. As a result of the market’s recent growth, it is anticipated to hold a sizeable market share of about 18% of the overall skin care market in the next five years. Additionally, North America is anticipated to dominate the market in 2022 with a 45% market share and generate higher revenues.

Global Skincare ingredients Market by Category

  • By Product Type :
    • Alpha-hydroxy acids
    • Beta-hydroxy acids
    • Hydroquinone
    • Retinol
    • Ascorbic acid
    • Hyaluronic acid
    • Copper peptide
    • Glyceryl stearate
    • Lecithin
  • By Functionality :
    • Active agents
    • Additives
  • By Application :
    • Cleansers
    • Creams
    • Face wash
    • Peels and Scrubs
    • Toners
    • Lotions
    • Face masks
    • Face Serums and Gels
    • Others
  • By Source :
    • Botanical-based Skincare Ingredients
    • Mineral- based Skincare Ingredients

The report covers following skin care ingredients market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the skin care ingredients market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in skin care ingredients market Latest industry Analysis on skin care ingredients market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of skin care ingredients market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing skin care ingredients market demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of skin care ingredients market major players
  • skin care ingredients market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Key Companies Profiled

  • L’Oreal S.A.
  • BASF
  • Clariant AG
  • Akzo Nobel N.V.
  • Croda International Plc.
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Procter & Gamble Co.
  • The Unilever Group
  • Avon Products
  • Beiersdorf AG
  • Sederma Inc.
  • Botanic Organic LLC
  • Eminence Organic Skincare
  • Estee Lauder
  • Mama Earth

Competitive Landscape

Due to the growing number of consumers who are beauty conscious, there has been an increase in the consumption of skincare products in the modern era. Consumers are being persuaded to use natural beauty care products that are chemical-free in nature and reduce the risk of potential allergies as a result of changing lifestyles and a growing emphasis on external beauty. Customers are searching for natural products that they can apply to their faces and leave on all day without harming their skin or bodies.

This has persuaded the producers of skincare ingredients to offer a wide range of organic skincare products that cater to consumers’ needs and requirements as well as provide goods that increase client loyalty. For instance, Loreal Paris Pure-Clay Exfoliator and Refine, a new product from L’Oreal S.A., is a clay facial cleanser designed to remove daily impurities from the surface of your face without over-drying.

