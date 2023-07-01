Color Lithograph on Paper by David Hockney (British, b. 1937) Brings $47,795 in Three Days of Sales at Ahlers & Ogletree

Atlanta, GA, 2023-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — A color lithograph on paper by the acclaimed British artist David Hockney (b. 1937), titled Bora Bora, climbed to $47,795, and original artworks by American artists Thomas Wilmer Dewing and William Worcester Churchill posted identical prices of $39,325 in three days of auctions held June 15th-17th by Ahlers & Ogletree, online and live in the new Upper West Side gallery.

The auctions featured items from the collection of a North Carolina gentleman on Thursday, June 15th; then a Summer Fine Estates & Collections auction on Friday and Saturday, June 16th and 17th. Nearly 1,000 lots came up for bid in a sale that grossed $1.2 million. Around 100 people attended the event in person; others bid online through LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and bid.AandOAuctions.com.

In official honor of the new location, conveniently located at 1788 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard off Howell Mill Road, near “The Works” in Atlanta, Ahlers & Ogletree invited the public to join them in a grand opening preview reception on Tuesday evening, June 13. Wine and hors d’oeuvres were served, with viewing available while the live preview reception was underway. A splendid time was had by all.

The color lithograph on paper by David Hockney titled Bora Bora was the overall top lot of the three days. It depicted a colorful tropical scene and was pencil signed and dated. It also had a Tyler Graphics bind stamp to the lower right and was numbered (“74/100”). The frame size was 37 ½ inches by 50 ½ inches. As an important contributor to the pop art movement of the 1960s, Hockney is considered one of the most influential British artists of the 20th century. His artworks are highly prized by collectors.

The pastel on medium light brown paper by Thomas Wilmer Dewing (1851-1938), titled Study in Orange and Rose (1909), was signed to the lower center (“T.W. Dewing”) and measured 10 ½ inches by 7 inches (paper, less frame). The work had been exhibited during the 1990s at The Brooklyn Museum, The National Museum of American Art, and the Detroit Institute of Arts. It also toured.

The oil on canvas painting by William Worcester Churchill (Mass., 1858-1926), titled Portrait of Lady with Pitcher (1910), depicted a profile portrait of a seated blonde woman holding a small ceramic pitcher. It was signed and dated upper left and measured 27 inches by 22 inches (canvas, less frame). Churchill was a painter of figure studies, portraits, female nudes and landscapes, done in oil and pastel.

Following are additional highlights from the auction. Prices include a 21 percent buyer’s premium.

Session 1 featured items from the North Carolina estate, designed by the noted architect William Roy Wallace for the Millis family of High Point. It included a thoughtfully curated array of designer furniture, decorative arts, rugs, clocks, books and more. Over 200 lots were pulled from the halls of this important estate home, spanning over 6,800 square feet, and bidders responded enthusiastically.

A pair of exquisitely carved giltwood fauteuils (or armchairs in the Louis XVI taste), attributed to Georges Jacobs (French, 1749-1814), 43 ½ inches tall, with modern blue and cream upholstery and accent pillows, earned $10,890; while and a pair of Kindel Irish Georgian Collection camelback sofas, each one having Schumacher Chinoiserie Royale upholstery in the Jonquil colorway, rising on straight legs with ball and claw feet, plus five accent pillows and down filled seat cushions, rose to $12,100.

A queen-size, Louis XVI-style giltwood canopy tester bed by Alfonso Marina (Mexican, founded 1971), having an upholstered headboard and assortment of tan and cream linens (including a faux fur throw with a label to the back of the headboard) rang up $9,075. Also, a pair of patinated bronze Theodore Alexander sculptures, depicting red cranes standing on the backs of turtles, an auspicious symbol for happiness and longevity, each crane 59 inches in height, sold as one lot for $5,748.

Session 2 was packed with 373 lots of Modern Art & Design, Asian arts, South African art and more. Session 3 contained 429 lots of period art and antiques from Europe, the United Kingdom and the U.S.

A bronze sculpture on a black marble base by Henry Spencer Moore (British, 1898-1986), titled Two Torsos, depicting two torsos in movement, was from an original 1960 plaster cast and stood 6 ¾ inches tall. It was signed to the top of the base, and showed an “H. Noack Berlin” impressed foundry mark to the right side. Moore is best known for his semi-abstract monumental bronze sculptures which are located around the world as public works of art. Two Torsos went to a determined bidder for $24,200.

An etching on paper by the noted marine artist Winslow Homer (American/English, 1836-1910), titled Mending the Tears (1888), depicting two girls reweaving a fishing net, pencil signed lower left and signed in plate lower right, 17 ½ inches by 23 ¾ inches (paper, less frame) fetched $10,285. Also, an Untitled Abstract oil on canvas by Tom Lieber (Calif., b. 1949), depicting splashes and lines of color, signed on verso, went for $9,075. The painting was impressive, housed in a 68 inch by 89 inch frame.

A circa 1935 Charles Robinson Sykes Spirit of Ecstasy silvered and gilded cast bronze dealership sculpture depicting the legendary Rolls-Royce hood mascot, 27 inches tall, signed in mold to right side of base with “SP 1” to the back, on a steel and marble plinth, hit $22,990. The hood mascot was designed in 1911 and was possibly modeled after Eleanor Velasco Thornton (English 1880-1915).

A group of Japanese WWII naval battleship “Big Eye” binoculars and a tripod, comprising one nickel plated brass pair of binoculars having a plaque in Japanese to the underside, a TOKO nickel plated brass pair of binoculars and an adjustable folding telescopic tripod, sold together for $12,100.

A copy of The Martyrs Mirror book from the original – a 17th century German language religious book by Thieleman J. van Braght (Dutch, 1625-1664) – this version as two volumes, bound as one, with multiple Old Master etchings, published by the United Brotherhood in 1780, achieved $11,495.

