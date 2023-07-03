HDTV Supply and Furman Join Forces to Provide Comprehensive Power Management Solutions for the Audio-Visual Industry

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of state-of-the-art audio-visual solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Furman, a renowned manufacturer of advanced power management and conditioning products. This partnership aims to revolutionize the audio-visual industry by combining the expertise and technologies of both companies to deliver comprehensive power management solutions to businesses worldwide.

HDTV Supply has established itself as a trusted provider of cutting-edge audio-visual solutions that enhance communication, collaboration, and entertainment experiences. With a focus on quality, reliability, and scalability, HDTV Supply offers an extensive range of products, including audio-visual systems, distribution amplifiers, switches, and cables, catering to diverse industries such as education, corporate environments, hospitality, and entertainment.

Furman, with its rich history in power management solutions, has been a pioneer in providing reliable and innovative products that protect and optimize electronic systems. With a wide array of power management and conditioning solutions, Furman enables businesses to enhance audio-visual performance, safeguard equipment, and mitigate power-related issues.

The partnership between HDTV Supply and Furman will focus on delivering comprehensive power management solutions that ensure reliable and efficient operation of audio-visual systems. Key areas of collaboration include:

Advanced Power Conditioning: By integrating Furman’s cutting-edge power conditioning technology with HDTV Supply’s audio-visual systems, customers can expect superior audio and video performance. Furman’s advanced power conditioning solutions eliminate noise and interference, ensuring pristine audio-visual reproduction and enhancing the overall quality of presentations and entertainment experiences.

Voltage Regulation and Protection: The partnership aims to provide businesses with reliable voltage regulation and protection solutions. Furman’s voltage regulators stabilize incoming voltage, protecting audio-visual systems from power fluctuations and ensuring consistent performance. Additionally, Furman’s surge protection technology safeguards equipment from power surges and voltage spikes, extending the lifespan of valuable audio-visual assets.

Remote Power Management: HDTV Supply and Furman will collaborate on developing remote power management solutions, enabling businesses to monitor and control their audio-visual systems from anywhere. This feature allows for convenient power cycling, scheduling, and energy management, reducing energy consumption and optimizing system performance.

Enhanced System Integration: The partnership seeks to streamline system integration by offering power management solutions that seamlessly integrate with HDTV Supply’s audio-visual products. This integration ensures compatibility and ease of use, simplifying installation and reducing setup time for audio-visual professionals.

Customized Solutions: HDTV Supply and Furman understand that businesses have unique power management requirements. Together, they will provide tailored solutions that address specific needs, including custom rack-mount power distribution units, power sequencers, and other specialized power management solutions. Customers can expect personalized power management designs that optimize performance and meet their exact specifications.

Comprehensive Support and Training: The partnership between HDTV Supply and Furman extends beyond product offerings. Both companies are committed to providing exceptional customer support, including comprehensive training and technical assistance. Customers can rely on the partnership’s global network of experts to provide guidance on power management best practices and optimize system performance.

The leadership teams from HDTV Supply and Furman are excited about this strategic partnership, recognizing the significant opportunities it presents to their customers and the audio-visual industry as a whole. By combining their respective expertise, resources, and dedication to innovation, they are confident in their ability to provide comprehensive power management solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com