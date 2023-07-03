How Dimagi Created CommCare: The Digital Platform for Impactful Frontline Work Everywhere

Cambridge, USA, 2023-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ — Dimagi, a leading provider of software solutions for social impact organizations, has revolutionized the way frontline work is conducted with their groundbreaking platform, CommCare. Designed to empower organizations in the global health, agriculture, education, humanitarian, and development sectors, CommCare has become the go-to solution for delivering services, managing clients, and collecting data in a digital and impactful manner.

The remarkable journey of Dimagi began in 2002 when visionary entrepreneurs Jonathan Jackson and Vikram Kumar founded the company with a mission to leverage technology for the betterment of underserved populations. Fast forward to 2008, and the birth of their flagship software platform, CommCare, marked a significant milestone in their pursuit of social impact.

What sets Dimagi apart is their unwavering commitment to the needs of their users, frontline workers, which manifests in a focus on ensuring the company’s technology makes their jobs better even against the real-world challenges faced at the last mile in under-served communities. Over the course of 14 years, Dimagi embarked on an extraordinary path incorporating the direct experience of thousands of unique projects, driven by an unwavering dedication to build technology that can be tailored to specific use cases and partners across the globe. Their tenacity, humility, and continuous learning alongside the people and organizations delivering impact into their communities has shaped the evolution of CommCare into the industry-leading platform it is today.

CommCare’s versatility is second to none. Developed from the ground up to cater to the complexities and idiosyncrasies of frontline work, this robust open platform isn’t limited to specific use cases – it has demonstrated success bringing technology to support frontline work across nearly every impact vertical. Its flexibility and power have enabled it to regularly out-compete bespoke custom software in meeting the needs of programs and improving jobs. Understanding real-world needs, this technology can meet organizations and individuals where they are – in offline settings and across a diversity of channels, and scale seamlessly from pilot projects to nationwide initiatives. Its proven ability to deliver highly impactful and scalable technology has earned CommCare the reputation of being the most widely-deployed and evidence-based platform for enabling frontline workers.

With an ever-growing impact base of one million frontline workers who have used CommCare to provide critical services across a multitude of sectors, the platform’s value is undeniable. Supported by an extensive evidence base, CommCare has been proven to enhance organizational performance, influence frontline worker behaviors, and most importantly, improve client outcomes. It stands as a testament to Dimagi’s unwavering commitment to impactful solutions.

CommCare’s user-centric design and its ability to adapt to organizations of any size and level of digital maturity have been key factors in its widespread success. Users can effortlessly launch production-ready no-code applications in minutes, secure in the knowledge that their tools can seamlessly integrate into complex, large-scale ecosystems. Dimagi’s expert team delivers CommCare on an open-source, professionally managed foundation that sets the industry standard for sustainability, support, and top-tier security, meeting rigorous standards such as GDPR, HIPAA, and SOC-2.

Dimagi’s dedication to innovation and collaboration has firmly established CommCare as one of the most influential digital platforms for delivering essential services where they are most needed worldwide. To learn more about CommCare or the groundbreaking work of Dimagi, visit their official website at https://www.dimagi.com/

About Dimagi

Dimagi is a global social enterprise that powers impactful frontline work through scalable digital solutions and services. Since 2002, Dimagi has been guided by a vision of a world where everyone has access to the services they need to thrive. Dimagi is most well-known as the makers of CommCare, the most widely-deployed digital platform for enabling Frontline Workers. Governments and organizations across all sectors use customized mobile, web and SMS applications built on CommCare to deliver services at the frontline. Dimagi is a certified Benefit Corporation with teams in the United States, India, South Africa, Senegal and around the world.