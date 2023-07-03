Future Electronics Collaborates with EPS Inc for IoT Security Podcast Episode

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is thrilled to announce its recent participation in a thought-provoking podcast episode hosted by EPS Inc, a renowned provider of IoT security solutions.

The podcast episode, titled The Building Blocks for IoT Security: Expert Perspectives on Balancing Consumer and Corporate Risk features an engaging conversation between industry experts from Future Electronics, IAR Systems, NXP, IoT Security Foundation, and EPS Global. The discussion focuses on the critical importance of IoT security in an increasingly connected world and explores innovative solutions to safeguard IoT devices and networks. The episode aired on May 25.

As a prominent worldwide distributor, Future Electronics recognizes the significance of IoT security as an integral part of successful digital transformation. By joining forces with EPS Inc for this podcast episode, Future Electronics aims to enhance awareness among industry professionals and encourage a proactive approach to addressing the security challenges associated with IoT deployments.

To listen to the insightful podcast episode featuring Future Electronics and EPS Inc, please visit: https://www.epsprogramming.com/blog/the-building-blocks-for-iot-security. It is also available on all major podcast streaming platforms.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 45 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

