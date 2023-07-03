Metz + Jones Represents the LGBTQ Community

Chicago, Illinois, 2023-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ — Metz + Jones is pleased to announce that they represent the LGBTQ community in all matters of family law. Their team of lawyers focuses on helping individuals get the best outcome for their cases, overcoming the unique challenges LGBTQ members often face.

Metz + Jones represents LGBTQ individuals and couples as they go through various family legal matters, such as second-parent adoption, divorce and custody, prenuptial agreements, estate planning, assisted reproductive technology concerns, and more. They work closely with clients to ensure they get the proper representation for their case, allowing them to get the best outcome. Their lawyers are proactive problem solvers, ensuring that they help individuals and couples overcome hurdles they may face during their cases.

Metz + Jones has provided legal services in a warm, friendly environment for over 40 years. They understand that many lawyers are ill-equipped to handle LGBTQ matters and aims to help individuals and couples manage their family matters with less stress.

Anyone interested in learning about their legal representation for the LGBTQ community can find out more by visiting the Metz + Jones website or calling 1-773-878-4480.

