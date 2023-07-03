Rayna Tours and Travels received the ‘Most Supportive Team’ award from Hotelbeds

The destination management company was honored for its exemplary support by the leading hotel distribution platform.

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ — Rayna Tours and Travels recently announced that it was presented with the esteemed ‘Most Supportive Team’ award during the 30th edition of the ATM (Arabian Travel Market) show held from May 1 to 4, 2023, at Dubai World Trade Centre. Mr. Rumy Degamwalla, Rayna Tours’ Hotel Department Head, received it from Mr. Ahmed Yacoub, Hotelbed’s Key Account Manager.

Hotelbeds, a distinguished leader in the hospitality industry, recognized Rayna Tours and Travels’ exceptional contribution to their client service and success. The close partnership between both organizations has helped them attain remarkable growth and promise unmatched services to their customers. Rayna Tours and Travels won this award for their outstanding support, reliability, and dedication to customer satisfaction.

“We are immensely delighted to receive the ‘Most Supportive Team’ award from Hotel Beds,” said the company spokesperson. “It is a testimony to our team’s hard work and commitment to excellence. As we value our strong partnership with our clients, we will remain steadfast in our dedication to exceed their expectations to ensure seamless travel experiences.”

He continued, “We are an award-winning company, and this coveted accolade reinforces our status as a trailblazer in the industry and a preferred choice for our clients seeking exceptional services and unparalleled support.”

Rayna Tours and Travels (https://www.raynatours.com/) has consistently been honored for its achievements in the travel industry. And it adds the latest accomplishment to its ever-growing list of award portfolios, which includes TripAdvisor’s Travelers Choice Award (2020 and 2021), the Arabian Travel Awards for the Best Destination Management Company and Best B2B Travel Portal (2018), the Best Partner Award for Dubai Parks and Resorts (2017), and the Top Wholesaler Award from Yas Island.