Cabochons for Sale: A Gemstone Manufacturer and Supplier in the USA

Amethyst

With a color range of pink to purple, this stone can be found in everyone’s collection.

This February birthstone is known for bringing peace, sobriety, and courage to its bearer.

Amethyst stones sourced from African countries are believed to be of the best kind.

Aquamarine

With a color range of greenish blue to blue, aquamarine is the stone of the sea.

This March birthstone symbolizes hope, youthfulness, and good health.

The best quality of aquamarine stone is believed to be sourced from Brazil.

Tanzanite

Renamed by Tiffany & Co. jewelers, this color is known as the transformation stone.

This violet December birthstone symbolizes judgment, truth, longevity, and dignity.

The stone is found in only one place on the globe itself, the Manyara Region in Tanzania.

Citrine

Found in a refreshing color palette of yellow to brownish orange hues, this stone is a work of art.

This November birthstone symbolizes optimism and positivity.

There are many sources of natural citrine, such as Brazil, Madagascar, Russia, Australia, Russia, and Zambia.

Emerald

A rich and elegant stone with a lush green color is what you need in your gemstone collection.

This birthstone symbolizes good fortune, youth, and rebirth.

The best emerald stones are sourced from Columbia and are valued as the finest and highest.

Sapphire

This sapphire stone is preferred in blue but is available in a wide range of striking colors.

This September birthstone is a symbol for sincerity, nobility, truth, and faithfulness.

Sapphires can be mined from various sources, like Australia, Afghanistan, China, India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tanzania, and Mozambique.

