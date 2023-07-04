HDTV Supply and Legrand AV Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform the Audio-Visual Industry

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of high-definition video equipment, and Legrand AV Inc., a global leader in audio-visual solutions, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the audio-visual industry. This collaboration brings together the expertise, resources, and market presence of both companies to deliver innovative solutions that will redefine how audio and video are integrated, distributed, and experienced across various applications and environments.

Driven by a shared commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, HDTV Supply and Legrand AV Inc. are poised to make a significant impact in the audio-visual market. By leveraging their collective strengths, the companies aim to create a synergy that will drive the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, enhance collaboration, and provide seamless, integrated solutions for diverse industries and sectors worldwide.

The partnership between HDTV Supply and Legrand AV Inc. signifies a deep dedication to meeting the evolving needs of customers and staying ahead of industry trends. By combining their expertise, the companies will develop comprehensive solutions that integrate state-of-the-art audio-visual technologies, encompassing video distribution, control systems, connectivity, and more, to empower users with intuitive, scalable, and future-proof AV solutions.

A primary focus of this partnership is to provide end-to-end audio-visual solutions that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructures and deliver exceptional user experiences. HDTV Supply’s extensive range of high-definition video equipment, coupled with Legrand AV Inc.’s comprehensive portfolio of AV solutions, will enable customers to create immersive, collaborative environments, whether in corporate settings, educational institutions, entertainment venues, or other professional applications.

Furthermore, the partnership will drive the development of advanced video distribution and control systems that enable centralized management and seamless connectivity. HDTV Supply’s expertise in video equipment, combined with Legrand AV Inc.’s industry-leading AV control systems, will empower users to distribute and control audio and video content effortlessly across multiple displays, rooms, or even entire buildings, providing unprecedented flexibility, ease of use, and efficiency.

The partnership will also prioritize the integration of emerging technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT), cloud-based services, and artificial intelligence (AI), to deliver enhanced functionalities and intelligent automation. HDTV Supply and Legrand AV Inc. will collaborate to develop smart AV solutions that leverage data analytics, AI-driven automation, and remote management capabilities, enabling customers to optimize operations, improve productivity, and deliver dynamic audio-visual experiences.

Additionally, the partnership will foster collaboration in research and development, ensuring that both companies stay at the forefront of technological advancements and industry standards. HDTV Supply and Legrand AV Inc. will establish joint teams to explore emerging technologies, conduct experiments, and drive continuous innovation, enabling customers to benefit from the latest advancements in the rapidly evolving audio-visual landscape.

HDTV Supply and Legrand AV Inc. are excited about the immense potential this partnership holds for the audio-visual industry. By combining their resources, expertise, and shared commitment to innovation, the companies are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that redefine the audio-visual experience, empowering customers to create dynamic, immersive environments and unleash the full potential of audio and video integration.

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 12,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply’s business strategy focuses on the customers’ needs come first. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of products specifically built for B2B, home theater enthusiasts and for custom integrators. Many products are created in house and manufactured in the USA to exacting specifications.

For further information about HDTV Supply and its products, please visit https://www.hdtvsupply.com