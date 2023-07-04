Revolutionary 360 Virtual Tour Powered by Advanced Technology for Real Estate Experience

Hersham, United Kingdom, 2023-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — Lekas, a leading property, interiors, architectural photographer, and virtual tour provider, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation – a cutting-edge 360 virtual tour in London. This state-of-the-art technology offers an immersive, interactive experience, providing users with a seamless and visually stunning way to explore and discover new places.

With Lekas’ 360 virtual tours, users can now access a fully-realized, 3D rendition of any location from their homes. This revolutionary technology allows users to “walk” through a space and experience its glory – from the smallest details to the grandest vistas.

Lekas’ 360 virtual tour in Surrey and London, we use the iconic Matterport Pro 2 Camera to create a 360-degree virtual tour of your property. It could help you sell your home quickly without the standard seventeen to thirty-four weeks many owners contend with.

Advantages of 360 Virtual Tour

One of the key advantages of Lekas’ 360 virtual tour is its versatility. From hotels and resorts to museums and galleries, the technology can be applied to any space, allowing businesses and organizations to showcase their offerings in a previously unthinkable way.

With Lekas’ 360 virtual tour, businesses can attract and engage new customers worldwide, offering them a glimpse of their unique features and facilities.

Expert services are available and are designed to help property owners, real estate agents, and managers looking to get their property off the market.

At Lekas, we’re committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with virtual tours. Our 360 virtual tour is the latest and most exciting addition to our interior photography services, and we’re confident that it will revolutionize how people explore and discover new places.

ABOUT

Lekas is a talented property photographer in London with years of experience in capturing the essence of a property through his lens. His photography skills are matched only by his professionalism and punctuality.

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Phone: 0741982 0892

Email: info@lekas.co.uk

SUMMARY

