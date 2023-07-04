Computex 2023: Innodisk Expands Its AIoT Presence, Ventures Beyond Traditional Industries to Empower Smart Applications

Taipei City, Taiwan, 2023-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — With the philosophy of absolute integration, Innodisk continues its hardware-software integration advantage to architect the Innodisk AI solution, including the AI platforms, AI machine vision accelerator FPGA platform, embedded camera modules, and the self-developed iVIT SDK and iCAP Cloud management platform for accelerating AI deployment. The abovementioned solutions also integrate technologies from its subsidiary company, Aetina Corporation, and eco-system partners to exhibit three major AIoT scenarios.

Three AIoT Scenarios Showcase Innodisk’s Integration Capability

With increasing demand of leveraging AI technology in manufacturing, transportation, and retail sectors, Innodisk showcases its AIoT solutions to address customers’ requirements in these fields. The scenarios include license plate recognition powered by machine vision, AI models for smart manufacturing to ensure operator safety, smart retail adopting AI to secure food safety, and the iCAP cloud management platform for enhanced AI implementation and edge device management for EV charging operation.

The smart retail scenario, sushi train food safety solution, employs Innodisk’s AI platform as the accelerator. The solution adopts iVIT, a no-code programming tool for simplifying AI training, to create vision identification models and utilizes embedded cameras onsite to detect abnormal diner behaviors and optimize checkout efficiency by plate counting. This demonstration highlights Innodisk’s comprehensive product strategy, spanning from system integration, programming software, and Edge AI equipment to cloud management.

Expanded Scope to Lead AI-powered Fulfillments in Vertical Markets

To satisfy the high-efficiency storage requirement from Edge AI, Innodisk also exhibits a series of new industrial-grade storage and memory solutions, including its PCIe 5.0 SSD reaching 13GB/s, high DWPD AI edge server SSD, the world’s first PCIe 4.0 nano SSD, DDR5-5600 memory lineup with high capacity of 48GB, and the DDR5 ultra temperature memory module capable of operating under -40°C to 105°C.

For more information about Innodisk Group’s AIoT and storage solutions, please visit innodisk.com/en/index.

About Innodisk

Innodisk is a leading global brand specializing in AIoT solutions, as well as industrial-grade memory and storage. Headquartered in Taiwan, the company has firmly established a robust global presence. Since its inception in 2005, Innodisk has consistently secured the largest market share in industrial-grade storage and has been ranked among the top 10 worldwide providers of industrial-grade memory modules.

With the rapid advancement of AI technology, Innodisk harness its extensive expertise, insightful perspectives, and a dedicated team of professionals to tailor optimal solutions for enterprises. Adhering to the core ideology of hardware-software integration, Innodisk aims to spearhead the global AIoT transformation. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders, Innodisk strives to facilitate the widespread deployment of AIoT applications, contributing to the realization of an intelligent world.

For more information about Innodisk’s products, technologies, and successful AIoT application cases, please visit our website at https://www.innodisk.com/en/index

Innodisk Corporation

Chen Andy

Phone : +886 2-7703-3000 ext. 1522

Fax : –

andy_chen@innodisk.com

