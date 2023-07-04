Sage Partner Summit 2023: A recap from Greytrix’s lens

Las Vegas, NV, 2023-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — The Sage Partner Summit 2023, held at the luxurious Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, successfully hosted over 1500 industry experts, leaders, and partners from 30 countries. With the participation of 71 sponsors, LV23 transcended innovation and fun in a city bigger and bolder than ever before!

As proud Silver sponsors of the event, our presence brought a wide range of skills, including in-app integrations, custom development, and expertise in ERP and CRM solutions. At the Sage Partner Summit, the focus was also on the increasing adoption of AI generative technology, with Sage leading the way in accelerating this direction to empower their partners. Sage’s incorporation of AI, ML, AI-generative applications, and Chatbots demonstrates their commitment to driving innovation in their solutions, particularly with Sage Intacct.

Leading the way as long-term Sage Partners and newly appointed Sage Intacct Implementation Partners, we proudly showcased our expertise at Booth 109 during the event. With a remarkable track record of assisting over 350 business partners in achieving growth through seamless integrations and cost-effective solutions, we left a lasting impression.

Sage’s relentless dedication to uniting the Partner Community and fostering profit growth has been commendable. As anticipated, this year’s event lived up to its promise of being bigger and bolder. Hoping to see you in 2024!