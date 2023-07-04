Ecosmob announces winning Globee Awards 2023

AHMEDABAD, India, 2023-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob has added another feather to its cap by grabbing the prestigious Customer Service Innovation award in IT category by Globee 2023.

The Globee Awards is a platform that recognizes and promotes excellence in various industries that are contributing to shaping the future of business. Globee Awards was created in 2003 and is organized annually to recognize the contribution of the business community and organizations.

“Customer satisfaction is always a priority for us,” quoted Ecosmob’s co-founder and CTO, Ruchir Brahmbhatt, elated on receiving the prestigious award. “We believe in revolutionizing the industry by delivering state-of-the-art technology solutions and proving our merit time and again. This award for Dynamic IVR Solution built for a client identifies us as a leading industry player and proves our business ethics astoundingly.”

About Ecosmob Technologies:

Your preferred partner for custom software development and technology outsourcing.

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a global leader in carrier-grade real-time communication software development services. It has been delivering novice and cutting-edge client-centric solutions by ensuring its clients can leverage the benefits of state-of-the-art technologies. This helps them position themselves in leading roles in the market. With its team of seasoned IT experts, advanced technologies, and transparent processes, the firm focuses on providing excellence while ensuring outstanding customer service.

It provides pivotal development services in VoIP solutions, DevOps, web applications, mobile applications, and VoIP Testing to offer a pool of expert developers who solve staffing & project needs. Its highly honed team of developers has a proven track record of delivering customized solutions within specified deadlines quenching clients’ expectations.

Ecosmob’s market-leading expertise and solutions power many of the world’s tier-one service providers and independent software vendors. The solutions are deployed in the global telecom, IT, healthcare, education, banking & finance industries.

Key Services:

VoIP Solution Development

Mobile Application Development

Web Design and Development

AI/ML Development

DevOps

Quality Assurance Services

Staff Augmentation Services

Original Source: https://www.ecosmob.com/news/ecosmob-technologies-bags-the-annual-globee-award-2023/