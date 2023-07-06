Lapels Cleaners of Martha’s Vineyard reopens with Two New Partners, Marcia DeSousa and Suely Oliveria

Vineyard Haven, MA and Naples, FL, 2023-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — Lapels Cleaners, an innovative, 100% sustainable garment care company headquartered in Naples, Florida, recently announced the re-opening of Lapels Cleaners of Martha’s Vineyard, 395 State Road, Vineyard Haven. Marcia DeSousa and Suely Oliveria, both island residents, are now part of the ownership team and will run day-to-day operations at the dry cleaning plant and store.

“We’re so happy to be back providing laundry and dry cleaning services to Vineyard residents and visitors,” said DeSousa, who in addition to Lapels runs a successful cleaning business on the Island. “As the only cleaner offering dry cleaning services on the island, I know it was difficult for our customers.”

“As people who work in another type of cleaning business, we have a deep appreciation for what Lapels brings to the table—both from a cleanliness perspective and how we do it without harming the environment,” said Oliveria. “We are ready to serve our customers with a level of cleaning and customer service second to none.”

Over the past two decades, Lapels has pioneered an eco-friendly dry-cleaning experience, features a partnership agreement with GreenEarth®, the dry cleaning industry’s only non-toxic cleaning alternative. Using GreenEarth’s solutions and the latest technology in equipment, Lapels is one of the few dry cleaners able to boast that there is no hazardous waste in their process. Their environmentally friendly cleaning process has no odor and is gentler on clothes, thus lengthening the life of clothes.

Lapels Cleaners also sets itself apart with its customer service. Lapels customers are greeted in a warm and inviting reception area, with friendly customer service representatives, and alteration services.

Lapels offers its customers Automatic Rewards earning them credit towards free dry cleaning for every dollar they spend, Loyalty Programs, a VIP Program which eliminates the need to wait in line, the use of a 24 Hour Drop Off Service and convenient Home Delivery to all its customers.

Lapels Cleaners of Martha’s Vineyard is open Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm; Saturday, 9am to 4pm. For complete information on Lapels Cleaners, please visit https://mylapels.com/locations/lapels-dry-cleaning-marthas-vineyard-ma/

Lapels Cleaners – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners

Each Lapels Cleaners store offers a full slate of services, including dry cleaning; wash, dry & fold; shirt service; tailoring; wedding gown preservation; suede and leather processing; shoe repair.

Lapels Cleaners has received a number of accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked again on the 2020 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list for the country’s top Franchise Systems. Entrepreneur’s “Franchise 500” is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Cleaners has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.

Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry cleaning industry. Lapels Cleaners and Clean Brands CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.

Lapels Cleaners is part of Clean Brands, a franchisor for the largest garment care company on the planet. Clean Brands’ holdings include: Lapels Cleaners (https://mylapels.com/), Martinizing Cleaners (https://www.martinizing.com), 1-800-Dry Clean (https://www.1-800-dryclean.com), and Pressed4Time (https://pressed4time.com).

Clean Brands corporate offices are located at 711 5th Avenue South, Suite 210 in Naples, FL.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels Cleaners, contact Michael Eisner at meisner@lapelsdrycleaning.com or 781-829-8780.