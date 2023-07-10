Hong-Kong and US Based Fiber Optic Supplier, Fibermart Holds ISO:9001 and 14001 Certifications

Fibermart is trusted by leading tech giants like Amazon, Apple, and Dell and major universities like Harvard, Yale, and MIT.

Kowloon, Hong Kong, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Fiber optic technology has changed how the world connects with its cutting-edge capabilities. However, to make the most of these benefits, companies and industries must partner with a reliable manufacturer for optimal results. Fibermart is a trusted name in the fiber optic market, offering various products to over 100 countries worldwide. As a leading fiber optic supplier, the company has strenuous quality assurance and quality control procedures to ensure virtually zero chance of product limitations.

Based in Hong Kong and the US, Fibermart started its operations to make fiber optic products more accessible worldwide. Over the years, the company has worked with globally renowned organizations, research centers, universities, and industries, including Cisco, Amazon, IBM, Dell, Apple, MIT, Stanford, Harvard, AT&T, etc. Due to their exceptional performance and eco-conscious practices, the fiber optic supplier has passed ISO 9001:2015 certificate for quality management and ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management. Their certifications, achievements, and contributions make them a leading name and a trusted partner in the modern technological sector.

While discussing their operations, the company’s spokesperson stated, “We have built strong, reliable, and highly knowledgeable teams for product R&D, supply chain management, QC, and customer support to ensure a seamless and reliable operation. Tech giants like Apple and Amazon and global vendors trust us with their optical communication needs, and we go above and beyond to meet and exceed their expectations. Currently, we are working on making our processes more efficient and expanding our customer base to make fiber optic technology more accessible worldwide.”

The company also offers OEM and wholesale options. This allows vendors and resellers to buy products in bulk at low rates and customize their packaging according to their brand. The flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and hassle-free shopping experience of Fibermart have made it easier for people to leverage revolutionary fiber optic technology for their operations.

Fibermart has expanded its warehouses tenfold to meet the growing demands for its products worldwide. This allows them to ship the products within 1–2 business days to offer a hassle-free and convenient experience. Those looking for high-quality and reliable fiber optic products can reach out to the company using the details below.

Contact Details

Hong Kong Office

Address: 11/F, BrightWay Tower. No. 33 MongKok Road. Kowloon, Hong Kong

Tel : +852-3068-6989

Fax: +852-3590-2323

Email: sales@fiber-mart.com

US Offices

Arizona

Address: 212 West Lone Cactus Dr., Phoenix, Arizona 85027.

Tel : +1 (205)-282-9089

Fax: +1 (707)-424-8352

Email: sales@fiber-mart.com

California

Address: 17800 Castleton St, 665, City of Industry, CA 91748.

Colorado

Address: 175 E, 7th Ave. Denver, CO 80203, United States