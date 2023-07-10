Kasturiram International School Emerges as the Top CBSE School in Delhi, Reinforcing Academic Excellence and Holistic Development

Delhi, India, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Kasturiram International School, renowned for its commitment to providing quality education and fostering holistic development, has achieved the prestigious accolade of being recognized as the top CBSE school in Delhi.

With an unwavering dedication to academic excellence and a comprehensive approach to education, Kasturiram International School has emerged as a beacon of educational distinction in the heart of Delhi. The school’s consistent pursuit of excellence, combined with its nurturing environment, has shaped young minds and prepared them for a promising future.

Under the visionary leadership Spokesperson of Kasturiram International School, the institution has excelled in creating a dynamic learning ecosystem that prioritizes the overall growth of students. The school’s commitment to imparting knowledge, instilling values, and promoting creativity has earned them the admiration of parents, educators, and educational organizations alike.

Kasturiram International School boasts a team of highly qualified and dedicated educators who go above and beyond to provide a stimulating academic curriculum aligned with the CBSE board’s School guidelines. The school’s rigorous academic programs are supplemented with innovative teaching methodologies, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and cutting-edge technology to facilitate a holistic learning experience for students.

One of the key strengths of Kasturiram International School lies in its emphasis on holistic development. The school offers a wide range of co-curricular activities including sports, performing arts, visual arts, robotics, and community service, allowing students to explore their talents and interests beyond the classroom. This well-rounded approach ensures that students develop essential life skills, critical thinking abilities, and a sense of social responsibility.

Commenting on this remarkable achievement, Spokesperson of Kasturiram International School, said, “We are immensely proud to be recognized as the top CBSE school in Delhi. This recognition is a testament to our dedicated faculty, supportive parents, and hardworking students who consistently strive for excellence. We will continue to uphold our commitment to delivering a world-class education and nurturing young minds to become future leaders.”

Kasturiram International School’s recognition as the top CBSE school in Delhi reaffirms its position as a premier educational institution. The school’s unwavering dedication to academic excellence, comprehensive curriculum, and holistic development sets it apart, making it the preferred choice for discerning parents seeking the best education for their children.

About Kasturiram International School:

Kasturiram International School is a leading educational institution in Delhi, known for its commitment to academic excellence and holistic development. With a strong focus on providing a nurturing environment and a comprehensive curriculum, the school aims to prepare students for success in the dynamic world of tomorrow. To learn more about Kasturiram International School, visit https://www.krschool.org.

