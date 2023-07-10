Haag-Streit Surgical Hi-R NEO 900, from Steede Medical— Improving Visual access to the Anterior & Posterior Segment

Florida, USA, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — Steede Medical LLC is a leading provider of medical equipment and supplies to healthcare facilities across the country, offering high-quality products and exceptional customer service. Steede Medical LLC provides a diverse range of products to meet the needs of various medical situations at a very reasonable price.

The Haag-Streit Surgical Hi-R NEO 900 is a revolutionary microscope designed to revolutionize surgery by improving visual access to the anterior & posterior Segment of the eye. With Haag-Streit Surgical’s latest and innovative design, the Hi-R NEO 900 sets new standards in ophthalmic surgery. Equipped with premium optics, this microscope provides good focus, contrast, and depth of field, allowing surgeons to perform complex procedures with roughness.

The Hi-R NEO 900 is packed with features that improve surgical results and make the surgeon’s job easier. The special depth of field of the microscope makes the focus from the cornea’s surface well beyond the posterior capsule. Surgeons can now perform procedures without the need for repeated surgeries, reducing the impact of surgery and improving overall performance.

It comes with features that are just incredible. Some of them include:

Bright and safe light with clear zoom illumination and filters: The microscope has adjustable zoom capabilities and provides bright and secure lighting, ensuring good viewing throughout surgical procedures.

Adjustable red reflex: The microscope enables the customization of the red reflex, a vital visual reference during surgery that ensures the eye's structures are clear and visible.

Double iris diaphragm: The microscope has a double iris diaphragm that permits fine adjustment over the aperture size, boosting the depth of field and image quality.

Wireless foot switch: The microscope includes a wireless foot switch, which gives surgeons comfortable and hands-free control over many functions, enhancing workflow efficiency even more.

Fine and coarse inclination adjustments: Surgeons can change the inclination finely or coarsely to get the optimum angle for maximum visualization and ergonomic placement during surgery.

Overall, Haag-Streit Surgical Hi-R NEO 900 is designed for advanced training. Whoever is interested in purchasing can visit the company’s website at https://shop.steedemedical.com/haag-streit-hi-r-neo-900/or call 305 597 0607 to get detailed information about their medical equipment & service.

About the Company:

Steede Medical LLC; is a medical distribution company sourcing and supplying a wide range of medical products, such as nitrile gloves, hand sanitizers, complex instrumentation, and microscopes for specialist doctors and hospitals. Steede Medical LLC is an active distributor with aspirations to support human life and health with a sense of pride and responsibility while protecting patient safety.