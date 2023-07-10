9th International Conference on Euro Nursing & Healthcare

Euro Nursing 2023

Posted on 2023-07-10 by in Advertising, Healthcare // 0 Comments

London, UK, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — We are much more grateful to welcome the attendees from all over the world with the great ideologies in the field of Nursing and Healthcare to Euro Nursing 2023 Conference

It follows the theme “Nursing and Healthcare Contribute to a Healthier Future”.

This conference will be an excellent chance for Nurses, Doctors, Nurse Practitioners, Surgeons, Healthcare Researchers, Scientists, and the Nursing Faculty to discuss Nursing care and Research.

We believe that the more you participate in a conference, the more you will benefit from it. Thus, we would encourage your active participation by taking full advantage of the opportunity to network with these highly respected Nursing professionals. Through current Keynotes, Poster Presentations, Colloquia, Workshops, and a Young Researchers Forum on new technologies in Nursing and Healthcare education, this conference offers a unique opportunity for worldwide networking and idea exchange.

We welcome you and hope that the 9th International Conference on Euro Nursing and Healthcare will challenge and inspire you in the coming year, resulting in new Knowledge, Partnerships, and Friendships.

Why to Attend?

The goal of Euro Nursing 2023 is to bring together International Scholars, Professors, and Experts with diverse backgrounds in Nursing. The field of Nursing and Healthcare is represented by eminent Speakers, Delegates, Students, Researchers, Surgeons, etc. The major objective is to synthesize the varied viewpoints of the presenters into comprehensive knowledge to understand and stay current with Current Nursing Trends. It includes the most recent developments in many Healthcare-related sectors.

Scope and Importance:

Euro Nursing 2023 will dig further into several nursing-related topics in addition to exploring new developments in Nursing, Healthcare, Education, and Research. Forecasts indicate that by 2023, there will be a 36% rise in the need for Nurses Worldwide. Contrary to what one might think, wealthy nations like the United States spend more per person on healthcare and related costs. United Kingdoms next highest per capita spender was 31% less than the United States- $12,398 per person expenditure in 2016. The need for Nurses is anticipated to increase as Healthcare Facilities depend more on their medical expertise.

Awards:

At the Euro Nursing 2023 Congress, researchers who have made remarkable achievements in the area of Nursing and Healthcare are honoured with prestigious awards.

List of awards presented to the attendees:

  • Young Scientist Award
  • Best Speaker Award
  • Best Poster Award
  • Best Keynote Speaker Award
  • Best Organizing Committee Member Award

For direct contact:
Freya Winston
E: euronursing@pulsusgathering.org
WhatsApp @ +442037691778

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution