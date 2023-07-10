Streamlining Human Resource Management with Cutting-Edge HRMS Software is a New Offering from NYGGS Automation Suite

Gurgaon, India, 2023-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ — NYGGS Automation Suite Introduces Cutting-Edge HRMS Software for Streamlining Human Resource Management

NYGGS Automation Suite, a rapidly expanding software development company in India, specializing in cloud-based solutions for business automation, has announced the launch of its state-of-the-art Human Resource Management System (HRMS), which is designed to assist HR departments of SMEs in automating recurring tasks.

The NYGGS HRM Software is a powerful tool that facilitates the automation and management of HR operations for businesses. The software provides a range of features that enable businesses to accomplish more than just managerial tasks. The cloud-based HRMS is responsible for the management of a company’s employee information, attendance, payroll, and performance.

NYGGS Human Resources Management Software offers a variety of key features, including:

Core HR: This module contains the essential components of human resources processes, including employee identification, document upload and sharing, workflow automation, asset tracking, and essential notifications and alerts. Attendance Management: The software facilitates attendance management by enabling employees to record their attendance and providing managers with up-to-date attendance information. Payroll Management: The software facilitates the automation of payroll operations, including tax calculation, reimbursement, and salary payment, guaranteeing timely and accurate payments. Performance Management: This tool enables managers to set goals, track employee performance, and conduct performance reviews. Recruitment Management: The software is equipped with AI capabilities, enabling seamless integration with an Applicant Tracking System (ATS) to identify the most suitable candidates for job positions. It saves time and simplifies interview scheduling, offering enhanced convenience and efficiency to hiring managers. Employee Self-Service: The software provides employees with the ability to access their personal data, update information, and view attendance and leave records via web or mobile applications.

The NYGGS Human Resources Management offers distinguishing features that set it apart from its competitors.

Aadhar Card Verification: Every employee's & new joiner's Aadhar Card information is verified by the software.

Asset Management: Assign and trace assets (such as PCs, printers, etc.) to new employees.

Exit Management: Providing an efficient onboarding process, HR should be able to easily issue 'No Dues' and 'All Cleared' statements.

Request Workflow: NYGGS' self-service portal makes it easy for employees to ask for time off, leave, AR, resign, and more.

Approval/Reject Requests: Data-driven approval/refusal decisions can be made by HR based on employee records.

Multiple Device Login: Employees are authorized to log in on other devices with the authorization of the manager.

Integrated Latest Security: Integrates up-to-date firewall and SSL encryption techniques to protect and safeguard your employee information from unauthorized access.

Customizable & Scalable Software: NYGGS HRMS software is highly customizable and expandable to meet the requirements of most industries.

Improved Accuracy: The software eliminates mistakes and guarantees precise information, thereby enhancing compliance and minimizing risks.

Employee Site Transfer Report: Keep everyone up to date with all the details of what's been approved and what's been moved around.

Better Employee Engagement: The software allows employees to access their data, resulting in increased transparency and engagement.

‘Vaibhav Shukla’, Marketing Head of NYGGS Automation Suite said: “We are excited to launch advanced HRMS software for HR management that provides companies with a comprehensive solution for automating HR processes.” It is designed to be managed in an effective & efficient way.” it enables companies to focus on their core business priorities.”

The NYGGS Automation Suite’s HRMS software is now available to purchase. To learn more, visit: https://nyggs.com/nyggs/hrms/

